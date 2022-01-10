Autonomous technology has arrived at Polar Park and two salons have opened in the Boston metropolitan area





The camera does not rely on facial recognition, but identifies and assigns colors when shoppers first enter. This is a method called entity aggregation. Standard AI systems also monitor product inventory and movement, Suswal said. We know when something moves centimeters.

According to standard AI, the number of shoppers that the camera can successfully track is unknown, but large. Initial tests show that it depends on density rather than numbers, Suswal said. He estimates that WooSox Market can comfortably accommodate 70 people. Further testing will take place before the opening day of this spring.

Customers pay for items using the standard AI app. “No app” checkout is in progress. WooSox

With an area of ​​3,500 square feet, the store opened last month to celebrate Worcester Red Sox Winter Wonderland. There were lots of hot cocoa, eggnog, cookies, and baseball players. However, its business is open all year round for the baseball season. Suswal hopes that by spring a checkout version without the app will be installed and customers will be able to use their credit card or cash before going out.

The technology is already in operation at 10 locations nationwide, including CircleKs and multiple micromarkets.

Still, Suswal has a big dream. He said he wasn’t going to say F’s words, referring to Boston’s Major League Baseball stadium, just 45 miles below Massachusetts Pike. We absolutely hope that all sports facilities will include autonomous stores over the next five years.

100 Madison Street, Worcester

Atelier finds a new home

The Wellesley Atelier, once named Salon of the Year, will relocate to Linden Square, 800 meters (0.5 miles) away.

According to owner Megan Andrade, the new 2,100-square-foot spot is a sister, not the twins of an existing hair salon on Grove Street. Reproduce the luxury and service hair treatments, coloring, bespoke cuts, and smoothing rosters. Thanks to Boston-based Tracy Interiors designer Tracy Mowschenson, the brass and brush color palette and floral murals are also recreated.

But the location of Linden Square will be bigger, brighter and more airy, Andrade said.

She coordinated her movements with her neighbor Trulies. The 30-year-old yogurt and ice cream store will expand to the atelier’s storefront after the new location opens on May 5. [Trulys Steve Marcus] According to Andrade, if I could find a bigger place, I would take over my space. That way, I could always keep growing at Wellsley.

When Ungrade launched the atelier in January 2019, veteran stylists housed their clients alone in five chairs. Gradually, she created a staff of seven. Many of them were her ex-colleagues.

She said moving was our next step.

Linden St, Wellesley, Massachusetts

Rendering of Future Pink Soda Locations in Newbury Street Pink Soda

Pink soda landed in Newberry

There’s more hair news on Newbury Street.

Pink Soda will open a driver and hair salon on Boutique Boulevard from January 8th with hair coloring, highlighting, haircuts, makeup, organic spray tans and smoothing treatments. Founder and CEO Wendy Brown said in a statement that making this announcement is particularly exciting as business owners and service providers face the most difficult years they have had to face.

Salons already operate in Stamford, Danbury, West Hartford, Connecticut, and Wellsley.

19 Newbury Street, Boston

You can contact Diti Kohli at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @ ditikohli_.

