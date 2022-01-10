Chromecast with Google TV has dropped 55 euros with this promotion code





The latest Chromecast introduces Google TV, a real-time operating system that does not require a computer or smartphone. Thanks to the promotion code, this multimedia gateway is now available at Rakuten at great prices.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (or Chromecast 4) uses the method introduced by Chromecast, this time adding an OS to the box so that it can run without a smartphone or tablet. Therefore, you can easily move directly between different SVoD services using the included remote control. Therefore, Chromecast and Google TV are ideal solutions for connecting your TV or replacing the operator’s box.

Chromecast and Google TV: New unobtrusive design with highlight remote control Compatible with 4K, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision / Atmos, DTS: X Smooth user experience thanks to Google TV

A Chromecast gateway with Google TV is now available at Rakuten for € 54.99 with the promotion code RAKUTEN10, which usually costs around € 70. This offer is only available today on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

After that, if the discounts mentioned in this article are no longer available, please see below to find out about other benefits of Chromecast on Google TV. Prices will be updated automatically.

Clean design and easy installation

Chromecast with Google TV takes the form of small flat pebbles (choose from white, pink, or blue colors) with a short HDMI cable. It also has a USB-C port for connecting a power supply, which is connected to the main power supply. Therefore, just connect it to the back of your TV.

Like most connected objects in the Mountain View company, it’s very easy to install. Once connected to your TV, you have a choice. You can use the Google Home app on your smartphone or tablet to scan the suggested QR code. You can also install it directly on your TV using the Chromecast remote control. This is also very convenient. During the installation, you will be able to pre-download SVoD services such as Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video and Apple TV. Chromecast, with 8 GB of storage capacity, recently received an update that can save especially valuable bytes.

Movies and series in the foreground

By browsing the interface, you can quickly see that Google is trying to emphasize content rather than the platform. The LOS named Google TV is based on Android TV. It is transparent and fluid. Therefore, like Apple and Amazon, users have direct access to all content on a single interface, as well as numerous recommendations. This allows you, for example, to launch a particular application and see if the content you are looking for is served there. Amazon’s Fire TV uses the same idea.

9/10

Chromecast is powerful enough to display content at 4K60 frames / sec with HDR10 + and Dolby Vision. This Chromecast is also sound compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. Good news for gamers. The Stadia cloud gaming service is now available on Google TV. Finally, the Google Assistant is also there to navigate the strength of your voice.

To find out all about this Chromecast model, see Testing Chromecast and Google TV.

Compare Chromecast and Google TV offers

Did you decide to buy an HDMI dongle for your TV? You can find great deals by looking at the price comparison between Chromecast and Google TV.

Google has finally done it! The new Chromecast comes with a remote control for navigating Google TV and the interface. Do you want to find it at the best price?Follow the guide and read more to find the best deal

To follow us, we recommend downloading Android and iOS applications. You will be able to read our articles, files and watch our latest YouTube videos.

