Google competes with Apple for cross-device compatibility





Bloomberg-Alphabet Inc. Google took advantage of the annual CES Technology Conference to showcase new links between devices and preview support for unlocking more cars on Android phones.

The enhancements announced on Wednesday include fast pairing of accessories between Google’s Chromebooks and devices running Android laptop software, and devices with Google software via smartwatches running Google’s Wear OS. Includes the ability to unlock and share content between products.

Pixel Buds (via Bloomberg)

The new features are similar to what Apple Inc. did with software and hardware, and consumers are buying more types of Apple devices. Cupertino, California-based tech giant has long touted its ecosystem as superior to Google due to its tight integration. Now Google is trying to match that experience.

The company announced several new features that will be available in 2022.

Next few weeks:

Pair your headphones with your Google TV, Android TV, or Chromebook device. This is similar to the Apple AirPods pairing feature on Apple TVs and Mac boxes. Quickly share photos and videos from your Android phone to your Chromebook. This is similar to AirDrop and Photo Stream on Apple devices.

next month:

The ability to unlock your Chromebook or other Android device using your Wear OS smartwatch. This is similar to what Apple has had on Mac and the iPhone since last year. Wireless headphones, like Apple’s AirPods, can transfer audio sources between Android devices and Chromebooks. Google is also adding spatial audio capabilities like Apple has with AirPods to tune the sound based on head movements.

Late 2022:

Phones with ultra-wideband technology can be left in the user’s pocket to turn on the BMW. The ability to take your new Samsung Electronics Co. or Pixel smartphone out of your pocket and jump start your BMW was released last month. There is also the ability to share car keys remotely. Google is also working on connecting more smartphones and vehicles to Android. The ability to reply to messages from various Android apps on your Chromebook without having to install the chat app. Features that make up part of your Chromebook, such as transferring passwords and credentials. A nearby Android phone.

Google has joined Samsung, Amazon.com Inc., and several chip makers to announce new minor device or product updates at the CES Convention in Las Vegas. Like most large companies, Google hasn’t participated directly because the Micron variant has spread and canceled plans for a booth to showcase its new technology.

Translator of this article: Miriam Salazar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bloomberglinea.com/2022/01/09/google-competira-con-apple-en-compatibilidad-entre-dispositivos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

