Rajasthan Government of India Partners with Industry Players to Offer AI and ML Courses – OpenGov Asia





According to analysts, China’s technical expertise growing along the Digital Silk Road is expected to set benchmarks that other parts of the world should follow. The president of China’s Ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched the Digital Silk Road long before we started talking about connected smart cities and technology-driven solutions in other parts of the world.

As China continues to expand its digital footprint in diverse sectors such as cloud computing, 5G, surveillance technology and cryptocurrencies, observers are seeing a move towards China’s technological advantage in some areas.

China is already a world leader in artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, 5G, and quantum technology publications and patents. Data has facilitated the development of AI, and thanks to its vast monitoring equipment, China has access to a huge amount of AI, so China seems to be in a good position to emerge as a leader in this field.

China has already launched the world’s largest blockchain ecosystem, connecting to more than 100 city nodes, and is the first country to launch a digital currency electronic payment (DCEP) system, an extensive pilot of digital fiat currencies. did. Analysts agree that China has made great strides in some future technologies. Technological advances will enable China to accelerate BRI progress more efficiently, strengthen ties between China and BRI countries, and promote BRI hard projects.

How technology is incorporated into a BRI project depends largely on the nature of the project. This depends on the region and country.

– National University of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew Graduate School of Public Policy Research Associate

China’s world-leading fiber optic industry is already helping BRI countries shift from traditional energy supplies to renewable energy supplies. Many countries affiliated with BRI are rich in solar energy resources, but lack the technology and resources to build renewable energy infrastructure. Through BRI, China can export advanced renewable energy technology to BRI countries, and Chinese fiber optic companies can enjoy regional preferential policies such as tax incentives and equipment import incentives.

In some infrastructure areas such as high-speed rail, 5G networks, and ultra-high voltage power grids, Chinese standards have become international standards as everyone else has caught up. Therefore, BRI partner countries can work with Chinese companies to adopt technology that complies with cutting-edge standards for infrastructure projects.

In today’s technology-driven world, China’s technology powers are BRI’s hard projects such as renewable energy, transportation, infrastructure, electricity and healthcare, as the digital domain is inextricably intertwined with hard infrastructure. Brings an advantage to promote.

For example, railroads, ports and power grids cannot operate effectively today without software, sensors and cybersecurity. China also provides a useful reference for BRI countries with digital transformation and industrial digitization models. Most BRI countries are developing countries and have limited experience working with digital technology, but can benefit from China’s digitization experience.

Given that BRI is primarily a funding / investment mechanism, technology exports add a different dimension to the overall BRI support package. Most BRI projects already rely on the use of Chinese equipment and labor, so technological advances of all kinds could mean higher quality or more efficient projects.

All digital tend to require more investment, especially if these markets are the first priority to develop the right infrastructure to meet domestic needs, the financial capacity of the BRI receiver market. Is also a problem here. The best way for BRI partner countries to benefit from China’s technological capabilities is to partner with Chinese operators.

While the West is too focused on profits and not fully focused on cash flow businesses and service lines, China is developing technologies to connect services to the supply chain and generate cash flow streams. This business model is relatively more sustainable than a profit-oriented business model.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://opengovasia.com/rajasthan-govt-india-paretners-with-industry-players-to-deliver-ai-ml-courses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos