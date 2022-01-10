Hands-on: PHNX’s Google Pixel 6 ultra-thin case lineup





Below, you’ll get a hands-on experience with the ultra-smooth, ultra-thin PHNX case lineup for Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. 9to5Google readers can get 50% off PHNX cases using code 9TO5GOOGLE for a limited time.

Please see the case lineup of PHNX Pixel 6 series of PHNX below.

The company created a smartphone case specially designed with minimalists in mind, or a smartphone case that doesn’t want to be even bulkier in your pocket. All PHNX cases are perfect for anyone who not only wants to protect their precious property, but also wants to lose functionality and most importantly. This is an important differentiator because the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have large footprints of 6.4 inches and 6.67 inches, respectively.

While there are many cases where total device coverage is claimed, there are not many cases where protection can be provided without significantly increasing the bulk of the device. The PHNX Pixel 6 case always takes a different approach to the unique contours of the latest Made by Google smartphone series. These cases allow you to enjoy the unique look and feel of your new smartphone, rather than being heavy and bulky, but over-the-top brands that mean simply protecting your smartphone and inadvertently promoting your brand. And there is no logo.

With a thickness of only 0.35mm or 0.01 inches, you can benefit from an additional layer of protection without having to spare pockets or sacrificing the curves and contours of the huge flagship Pixel handset in late 2021. I can do it. If you want to protect your display, all PHNX cases work well with other popular accessories such as screen protectors and smartphone grips.

Since we don’t want to block access to important buttons and controls, PHNX pays close attention to access to the charging port, volume, power button, etc. of each ultra-thin case. All Pixel 6 (or other devices) cases are laser-cut for accurate access to all of the most important parts of your smartphone, including your speakers. There is also a raised lip around the precious rear camera bar / visor, which protects it especially when placed on a flat surface across curved glass corners.

The Pixel 6 weighs 207g and the Pixel 6 Pro weighs 210g, so neither option is considered “lightweight” by the latest smartphone standards. Fortunately, all PHNX cases are for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro and don’t add any noticeable extra mass without sacrificing protection. Color options are simple and sophisticated, available in Frost White, Frost Black, and Matte Black.

All PHNX cases ship within just one business day and come with a 100% money-back guarantee if you’re not completely satisfied. 9to5Google readers can get 50% off PHNX cases using code 9TO5GOOGLE for a limited time by clicking the link below.

