Using this Google tool could negatively impact this week’s search rankings and other small business tech news

Here are five things that happened last week in technology and how they affect your business. Did you miss them?

1 Google Search Console geo-targeting can adversely affect your search rankings.

According to a recent discussion as part of Google Search Central SEO’s business hours last month, the geo-targeting feature of the Google Search Console can reduce your search ranking when you try to reach a larger audience. To over-focus on a particular country or location by setting the site’s international targeting settings, not to focus on other countries, and to limit the ranking of sites in other countries. I can. (Source: Search Engine Journal)

Why this is important to your business:

If you want to target a larger audience, we recommend turning off geotargeting in the search console.

2 Ford has released charging software to help small businesses electrify their fleet.

Ford recently announced that it will launch charging hardware and software to help companies make changes to electric vehicles in the future. Ford Pro Charging was introduced to simplify the transition from traditional internal combustion engine-powered vehicles to electric vehicles. This minimizes costs and emissions. Currently, there are 125,000 Fords fleet customers in the United States, and auto giants predict annual sales of commercial vans and trucks to exceed 300,000 over the next eight years. (Source: NWI Times)

Why this is important to your business:

The use of electric vehicles will increase significantly over the next few years. Fords software may help you with your migration.

3Acer will release three Chromebooks. Which one best suits your needs?

Acer is rolling out a new trio of Chromebooks for every need, from students, hybrid employees to those in need of flexibility. (Source: Laptop Mag)

Why this is important to your business:

Your choice? For students looking for a cost-effective laptop, the Acer Chromebook 314 ranks high in durability. The AcerChromebook315 features an HDR webcam and a built-in microphone, making it ideal for both students and employees to work with. The Acer Chromebook Spin 513, the most flexible of the three, with the ability to move to classroom / office or remote, and tablet, tent, and laptop modes.

4 Low-code and no-code platforms go beyond the stage of glossy tools.

According to recent reports, low-code and no-code platforms are the next big thing in 2022. The platform proves to be an integral part of the business’s digital strategy, not just as a gorgeous tool for individuals to develop projects. And the whole company. As businesses become more digital, individuals other than programmers and IT professionals also need to develop the ability to develop the software they need. (Source: ZDNet).

Why this is important to your business:

As I wrote earlier, this is not just a hype. According to research firm Gartner, the popularity of these low-code applications will allow 70% of new applications developed by companies to use low-code or no-code technology from less than 25% in 2020. Currently, there are fast-growing industries.A “low code” CRM application that removes much of this complexity and reduces costs for large and small enterprises

According to 5 CNET, these are the best internet providers for 2022.

Technology website CNET recently announced the choice of the best Internet provider for next year. Several options include AT & T, the best fiber provider, Charter Spectrum, the best cable internet provider, Rise Broadband, the best local internet provider, and Verizon, the customer care. It will be. Here you can see a complete list of internet providers. (Source: CNET)

Why this is important to your business:

Much of this depends on your location and your location options. However, if you have enough choices, some of these providers may be better suited for your business.

