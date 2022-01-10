CES Show Highlights: Robo-Dogs, Self-Sailing Boat, Brain Tech





The CES Tech Show in Las Vegas closed the 2022 edition on Friday after promoting a significantly reduced rally despite the surge in Covid cases.

Industry giants like Amazon and Google avoided the risk of the virus, but more than 2,200 large and small companies in attendance cast expectations for the next big thing.

The highlights of the show’s farewell are:

– Mind control? ――――

French startup Wisear is working on technology to detect zipper-pressing signals between the brain and certain muscles in order to use them to operate connected devices.

Wisear co-founder Yacine Achiakh said, “In the last 30 years, we’ve significantly improved the digital power around us, but we’re using the same tools like keyboards, mice, and touch screens to operate our machines.” It states.

“Voice control is coming, but it’s slow and doesn’t always work, so we want to create a comprehensive and easy-to-use interface,” he added.

At this stage, his team paired the system with earphones that could recognize the movement of the user’s jaw.

Users can pause the music being played on their mobile phone and then move it with a jaw-biting motion to resume the music.

By observing the progress of Neuralink, who belongs to Tesla’s chief Elon Musk and devises implants for communication with machines, they came up with the idea.

“It’s shameful to wait 50 years to get a brain implant before people can have a much better way to interact with the digital world around us. I thought, “said Achiakh.

His company intends to perfect the technology (and expand the scope of action) to sell it to the tech giants.

It can be integrated into augmented reality glasses as well as headphones, allowing users to control the display without removing the smartphone.

-A dancing (robot) dog is here again-

The Boston Dynamics robot dog (compared to the killer four-legged bot in the “Black Mirror” episode of Dystopia) is back, this time going to the Metaverse.

Hyundai raided a robot maker last year and raised the question that a Korean car maker might be planning.

In the bright pop of the Korean boy band BTS, a four-legged technician with a yellow body performed a choreography routine at the Hyundai booth, and the crowd recorded every step of the cell phone.

However, the performance also included an animation of the vision for using the robot as Martian eyes and ears for those who can experience the Red Planet in the Metaverse.

“The idea behind metamobility is that space, time and distance are all irrelevant,” Hyundai Motor Group President Chang Sung said in a statement.

“By connecting the robot to the Metaverse, we are free to move between both the real world and virtual reality.”

–Snow-e-bike-

Front skis, back tracks, handlebars, padded seats, and most importantly, the battery. MoonBikes is the first electric snowbike, according to the startup.

“It’s electrical and quiet, so it doesn’t bother our customers and protects the environment,” said Nicholas Muron, founder of the French company.

His idea was to make this type of vehicle more attractive and accessible.

“88% of snowmobile users are male and the average age is 46, so it’s not suitable for everyone. We wanted to make a machine that was easy to use,” says Muron.

Pre-orders in the US are priced at around $ 8,500.

-Self-sailing boat-

Spoiler Note: It’s a boat that sails itself.

Hyundai has unveiled what is known as the first “self-driving” boat equipped with cameras, depth sensors and artificial intelligence systems.

“By applying autonomous navigation technology to leisure boats, users can significantly reduce the time required for berthing and docking and the risk of accidents while driving,” said Avikus, a subsidiary of Hyundai Heavy Industries. Do-Hyeong Lim says. Navigation technology.

The 2021 boat traveled 10 kilometers (6 miles) in South Korea with 12 passengers, and Hyundai has announced the preparation of a large merchant ship sailing with this same technology.

