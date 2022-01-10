cci google case: CCI asks app maker for details on Google’s payment policy





New Delhi: India’s antitrust regulators will ask app developers for a detailed report explaining the impact of Google’s payment policy on the balance sheet and will propose another payment mechanism if possible.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is investigating tech giants on suspicion of unfair business practices regarding the payment system of Google Pay and Google Plays.

Indian app developers have expressed concern about the 30% fee Google charges for paid apps and in-app purchases. We are currently collecting information from app developers about the impact of Google’s future policies on app developers. And the change in payment policy could be resolved, one said.

He said the issue would be taken up for a ruling once the Secretary’s investigation report became available. He added that CCI is expected to pass the order by the end of February.

Google defended the policy before CCI, claiming that the terms were fair and provided users with a competitive environment, the second person said. CCI is considering submitting to Google and will ask for more information as needed, he said.

What’s more, competition regulators are also looking at reports and comments recently received from several online companies, startups, and over-the-top platforms on Google’s high fees, he told ET.

Trust from industry leaders

Kunalvar

Co-founder and CEO of Snapdeal

Retish Agruwar

Founder and CEO of Oyo

Deepinder Goyal

Zomato Co-Founder and CEO

In a committee dispute, Google last month postponed the date for Indian app developers to integrate with the Google Plays billing system from March 31, 2022 to October 31, 2022.

Apple’s proceedings CCI wants to first conclude a problem with Google’s payment policy and then deal with the proceedings against Apple. This is because I feel that it is related to both the same behavior and the same developer community that oppose the practices of the two ecosystems.

Google’s payment policy case sets Apple’s precedent, and the former investigation will reveal much about the policies of these platforms, a senior official familiar with the plan told ET. Once an order is placed on Google, we can draw similarities and conclude Apple’s proceedings more easily and quickly.

App developers will be asked individually for details of losses due to Apple’s business practices, according to people familiar with the matter.

The two companies have a common app developer, so when Google’s proceedings reach a final decision, the Secretary (DG) will begin depositing directly in Apple’s proceedings.

Antitrust regulators believe that the concept of low market share (up to 5%) has no merit because the investigation is about anti-competitive activities.

Apple has stated that it is not the dominant player in the Indian market and has only a 0-5% market share, calling on the CCI to withdraw the proceedings for these reasons.

Investigations into the Apple and Google cases are in sync with other foreign jurisdictions like Europe, officials said. They impose certain conditions, such as forced use of the app store payment system, which limits the options available to developers. This can be considered domination.

He further stated that the platform must be neutral because it is dominant, otherwise competition will not occur. The survey will focus on whether Apple provides inbound and outbound sellers and developers with a fair playing field.

Google and Apple did not respond to the query.

CCI said in a December 31 ruling that ordered an investigation that Apple’s tentative restrictions would result in denying market access to potential app distributors / app store developers in violation of competitive standards. I did.

In addition, such practices limit the technical or scientific development of services related to the app store for iOS in order to reduce the pressure on Apple to continually innovate and improve its app store. The result is a limit. This also violates the competition. The rules and orders said.

Stay on top of key technology and startup news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter to get the latest must-read tech news delivered directly to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/ci-to-seek-details-on-googles-payment-policy-from-app-makers/articleshow/88798742.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos