Google vs India news media battle begins





Find out why Google is having a big problem with Finshots today

story

How does Google make money?

You may have heard of search giants and their diverse service portfolios, but the unanimous answer here is advertising. Over 80% of Alphabets’ revenue (Google’s parent company) comes from Google’s own advertising service.

So while Google may have a finger on many pies, it’s still an advertising company above all else.

However, this ability did not emerge from the thin air. This comes from the power of Google over the internet. Google, as we know it, is exactly woven into the structure of the web. It is dominated by controlling the largest smartphone operating systems, the most popular web browsers, the most used search engines, and email services. This is the first port of call for those with questions. I actually have a question.

And that means that many people are dependent on Google.

Includes news publishers.

These are the good people who bring you to you through Newsvia newspapers / TV or many of their websites. They spend enormous amounts of money, time, and effort to keep you up to date. They pay for studios and offices and hire thousands of journalists, editors and reporters to get the job done. But in this era, they are still ultimately at the mercy of Google.

Two-thirds of total revenue comes from advertising alone, and only one-third of revenue comes from subscriptions. Second, there is the fact that the main source of traffic comes from online search engines (more than 50%). And who do you think dominates the search engine sector?

Google! !! !!

And over the years, these organizations have built a sort of love-hate relationship with search giants. On the other hand, they like the fact that Google can direct huge amounts of traffic to their path and introduce it to a wide range of readers. On the other hand, they are also not happy with how Google shares their income.

Google’s advertising engine is opaque, its revenue sharing model is violent, and the company never reveals details about its algorithm. If there has been a one-sided relationship so far, this is it. And as we speak, it becomes more one-sided.

Here is one example. Suppose you are searching for something modest, such as New Zealand vs. Bangladesh. This seemingly casual search gives you everything from scores to team composition to news articles previewing matches. Everything on Google’s search page is ostensibly derived from data originating from dozens of sports websites. This is called a zero-click search. And when you’re letting Google give you all this information with a spoon with great care, you’re unlikely to click on the actual link generated by the query.

And certainly, this is very convenient for people. In fact, as I was editing this article, I needed to see the football match lineup, which I did on Google’s search page. I didn’t have to visit the source website. But for news publishers, this has lost the opportunity to make money. Google has already made significant reductions from ads posted on news websites. Currently, they provide the information collated by these publishers and bring back all their advertising revenue. I won’t share it here. This should also explain why Google prioritizes zero-click search. Indian news publishers claim that the share of zero-click search has risen from 50% in June 2019 to 65% between January and December 2020.

And that leads us to the present.

Here are the companies that dominate the search space, dominate the ad stack and mediation, and dominate the relationship with the news publisher.

I had to give something.

And on December 7, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), India’s competition monitoring agency, began investigating a new antitrust law against Google at the request of the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA). DNPA is a coalition of legacy media organizations such as India Today, NDTV, Hindustan Times, The Indian Express and The Times of India, and wants to fight Google.

Meanwhile, CCI wants to see if Google has abused its dominant position in the market.

And here it is. This is not just happening in India. It’s happening all over the world. Almost a year ago, this was what the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman had to say after putting together a code that would require Google to share revenue with news publishers. There is a fundamental bargaining imbalance between the news media business and major digital platforms. The news business had no choice but to deal with the platform and had little ability to negotiate payments for content and other issues. We needed a model that would address this bargaining power imbalance and result in fair payment of content.

So far, this code has worked very well for Australian publishers, with seven major media houses signing multi-year content contracts between Google and Facebook.

Well, maybe we’ll finally see regulatory resistance to Google’s comprehensive impact on all online news organizations in the country. And maybe we will see them get their fair share of income as well.

Until then

Don’t forget to share this article on WhatsApp, LinkedIn and Twitter. And don’t forget to read this side note Finshots doesn’t rely on Google to make money. No ads are posted. Also, there is no subscription. We have a Dittoour insurance advisory service that simplifies mass health and term life insurance. So if you want to continue to support us, check out the website and maybe talk to your friends about it. Greatly helps to keep the lights here 🙂

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finshots.in/archive/news-publishers-attack-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos