New year, new job: The technician’s resignation is coming, so get ready





Do you see technicians leaving in 2022?

The events of 2020 and 2021 have led many to reassess their personal and professional lives, and companies are now facing the potential to lose some of their most valuable technicians. ..

There was a lot of talk about “mass layoffs” and what prompted them. For many, the fact that career progress has been a tremendous impediment is clearly a driving force. As for the tech and IT teams, many report that the great efforts to keep the business running throughout the pandemic seem to be overlooked or unappreciated. Software development is a thankful job. Combined with the strong demand placed on the tech team for pivoting to remote working and digital-first business, it’s no wonder that many IT workers had enough.

It is not yet known exactly how many employees will pass their resignation plan. Some reports suggest that one-third of technicians will retire within the next 12 months. Others claim as much as three-quarters. But what is clear is that the workforce is already in motion. U.S. Department of Labor figures show that workers retired in record numbers in November 2021 and 4.5 million left their employers. Given that the beginning of the new year is usually considered a new start, this wave of resignations could accelerate in the coming weeks and months.

Employers need to worry, and employers who do not clearly understand do not understand the significance of the situation. Business success over the last two years has almost entirely depended on the tech team, and while the enthusiastic dash of cloud and software capabilities has leveled off, employers say their digital investment is a long-term return. there is.

It’s not just about hiring more coders, neither developer is already in short supply. Employers need to make similar efforts to maintain existing technical staff who already have extensive knowledge of the organization’s technology and understand the needs of the business and its customers.

This is where the employer is most likely to drop the ball. According to a survey, less than one in five IT managers consider employee satisfaction and retention rates to be business priorities. Similarly, nearly half (45%) of HR decision makers are worried about staff layoffs as the employment market improves, but retaining talent is an organizational priority for the next 12 months. Only a quarter are answering.

Perhaps the decision on whether they walk depends on the employer and whether they are willing to take into account the employees’ expectations for a new job. Workers may have put up with daily commuting to the office before the pandemic. When it’s over, they certainly don’t. Developers have made it clear that roles need more flexibility, especially when it comes to remote work options. This will be an important incentive to attract talented people to tech jobs after 2022, along with competitive salaries, skill-up and skill-up opportunities, and improved mental health support.

Given the significant increase in demand for software professionals, employers need to work overtime to burn out staff and get tired of it. We also need to be able to attract new employees by making the benefits package stand out from the competition. One thing we can be confident about in 2022 is that the battle for developers will be more intense than ever.

