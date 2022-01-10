From Google to Apple: Stop “Message Bullying”





Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google Vice President of Android, Chrome, Chrome OS, Play and Photos, is harshly telling Apple about the iMessage policy. Lockheimer said in a tweet that Apple hasn’t embraced the RCS standard because it wants to keep iMessage’s lock-in system intact. “Apple siMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product is dishonest for companies that have humanity and fairness as a core part of marketing. There are standards today to fix this, “he says. I quoted and tweeted the story of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) about the superiority of Apple iMessage in “The Army of Tweens of Text Messages”. RCS stands for Rich Communication Services, a messaging protocol intended to replace SMS on Android devices. We introduced Android users to some important features of Apple’s iMessage, such as reading receipts and entering bubbles.

ApplesiMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. Using pressure and bullying from peers as a way to sell a product is https: //t.co/uALQyTpCB0.

— Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) 1641662322000 By being “documented” for those who don’t know, Lockheimer seems to hint at the documents and comments that came out during the battle between Apple and Fortnite maker’s Epic court. is. The legal dispute presented a document in 2016 by Apple’s Phil Schiller claiming that “migrating iMessage to Android would hurt us more than it helps us.” [an] Lockheimer’s tweets have been retweeted by other Google employees, including Dave Burke, Vice President of Engineering for Android and Covid-19 Contact Notification. Google’s official Twitter handle on Android also quoted Lockhemier’s tweet as follows: “IMessage shouldn’t benefit from bullying. Text messages should connect us and there is a solution. Let’s fix this as an industry,” he said.

iMessage shouldn’t benefit from bullying. Text messages should connect us and there is a solution. Let’s fix https://t.co/p7fd3YjZzh

— Android (@Android) 1641664778000 This isn’t the first time Google senior executive Lockheimer has tweeted about iMessage’s adoption of RCS. “Group chat doesn’t have to be interrupted like this. There’s a really clear solution. There’s an open invitation to people who can do this right. We’re here to help.” Rockheimer tweeted last October. According to the WSJ, the advantages of Apple iMessage make young Android users feel banished from communicating with iOS users. According to a WSJ report, Apple’s color-coded system has led teens to ridicule those who own Android phones. It cites a survey that claimed that an astonishing 87 percent of US teenagers own an iPhone. On Apple iOS devices, messages received from non-iOS users are displayed in green, and messages from iPhone users are displayed in blue. The WSJ story has an interview asking if one of the students dated someone who owns an Android smartphone. She replied, “I was like,’Oh, his text is green,’ and my sister literally said,’Uh, that’s terrible.’

