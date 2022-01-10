CV) Work on the Green Crypto Mining Innovation Project in 2022





PBX specializes in creating financial robots and automated robot trading platforms for the equity, FX, futures and cryptocurrency markets by incorporating AI, machine learning and blockchain technology.

Singapore, Singapore, January 9, 2022

PolarBearX [PBX]WealthTech’s start-up specializing in creating financial robots and automated robot trading platforms for the equity, FX, futures and cryptocurrency markets by incorporating AI, machine learning and blockchain technology. Optimize your return on investment while significantly reducing investor risk. In addition, PolarBearX has created an ecosystem platform under the name ROBOLinked.me for sharing investments (copy transactions) with financial robots in the FX and futures markets. The RoboLinked platform allows investors to access and copy real-time transactions from these state-of-the-art trading robots from anywhere in the world. PolarBearX has won three international awards. Huawei Technology (Thailand) won the Top 10 Spark Ignite2021 Thailand Startup Competition in partnership with the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) and the National Innovation Agency (NIA). In addition, in September 2021, Singapore’s top 1,000 global startups, SLINGSHOT 2021 Deep Tech Startup Pitching Competition, won the grade. In October of last year, it was selected as one of the top 6 of JUMPSTART CHINA Overseas Elite Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

Recently, Clover Power PCL (SET: CV), a complete one-stop renewable energy developer and operator, has announced a Series A investment in Polar BearX. Clover Power Plc. Saithsiri Saksitthisereekul, CEO of Saithsiri Saksitthisereekul, is interested in using its clean energy to create innovative products and solutions in the digital asset business that leverage blockchain technology to connect the virtual and real worlds. increase. Kittinu Muayteng, CEO of PolarBearX, Polar Bear Robowealth (Thailand) and Polar Bear Al Fintech (Singapore), said the Green CryptoMining project was part of the business roadmap from the beginning. Funding from Clover Power is very important to the company, and Polar BearX will be able to start working on clean energy-based green crypto mining innovation in early 2022. This includes Bitcoin and Ethereum mining. Kittinu said this partnership could help speed up and expand PolarBearX’s roadmap faster.

PolarBearX [PBX] As part of the first phase of the Green Crypto Mining project, we released PBX tokens at the end of last year (2021). PolarBear X DeFi Robotics Token, or PBX for short, can be used as a credit to use the copy trading service on the RoboLinked.Me platform. It is also used in PBX products for spot and futures staking and lending connection crypto robot trading. PBX tokens will be pre-sold through polarbear100x.co until January 15, 2022. The token will then be listed on Launchpad P2PB2B on January 16, 2022 and will be available (Initial Exchange Offering or IEO) and will be available on Coinsbit in early 2022.

Unlike most tokens, PBX tokens have intrinsic value. Worth itself and connects to Polarbear X products, including Polar Bear X’s Green CryptoMining project. In addition, it offers up to 60% APR via PBX staking. PBXs allow holders to increase their investment, both short-term and long-term.

