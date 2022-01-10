Google executives have accused Apple of using peer pressure and bullying to sell the iPhone





In October, Google’s senior VP, Hiroshi Lockheimer, suggested that Apple end the blue bubble vs. green bubble battle by incorporating Google’s Rich Communication Services (RCS) into its iOS messaging app. As you may know, iOS features such as end-to-end encryption will not work if Android users are in a group chat. Rockheimer, whose official title at Mountain View is Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems, talks more about RCS.

RCS is Google’s attempt to build a competitive SMS / MMS platform for Android users.

First, for those who don’t know what RCS is, it’s Google’s attempt to build an SMS / MMS platform that competes with Apple’s messaging app. RCS allows Android users to send larger text messages, share larger media files, and ensure privacy with end-to-end encryption. Google was even talking about using the platform as an e-commerce system that allows businesses to reach out to their customers.

Google SVP Lockheimer accuses Apple of using bullying and peer pressure to sell iPhone phones

RCS provides Android users with read receipts and allows them to send messages over Wi-Fi and mobile data. As iOS supports RCS, Google executives say there is less pressure to buy an iPhone among young Americans. With RCS, you can achieve a more modern and similar experience by sending messages to Android users.

Prior to RCS, Google had Android messaging apps, and most US mobile operators loaded their own messaging app bloatware on their Android smartphones, disrupting the functionality of the various mobile operator’s apps. Was there.

Rockheimer, a strong supporter of the RCS, tweeted comments related to an article in The Wall Street Journal on the dominance of iMessage among teens. This makes young Android users feel left behind when sending text messages to iOS users. Lockheimer said: “Apple siMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product is dishonest for companies that have humanity and fairness as a central part of marketing. There are standards today to fix this .. “

Yesterday, the Android Twitter account retweeted Lockheimer’s comment on bullying. Some answers seemed to come from iPhone users and were aimed at Android owners complaining about iMessage. For example, a Twitter user named Pandemic Mike (@reidermeister) said, “The fact that I’m driving a Tesla isn’t fair to everyone who needs to buy gas. Take a break. Buy iMessage I want to use an iPhone. If you need an Android device, you need to use one provided by Android or avoid it (WhatsApp). The screams about iMessage are ridiculous. “

There’s no technical reason why iMessages and RCS can’t coexist

Not all Twitter users are on Apple’s side. A subscriber named Remon (@TheGreatUsurper) said, “Typical iPhone users miss the point. Android has an equivalent iMessage and uses a protocol instead of SMS. All major communications. Operators already support the standard. Android users send texts via wifi and data.) Read receipts, great group chats, and (and) reactions. Apple deliberately hurt communications. I am. “

As Lockheimer points out, there is no technical reason why iOS and Android can’t coexist on a combined platform. He believes Apple has made a decision not to support RCS in order for Apple to continue to benefit from the vendor lock-in effect. In 2016, Apple’s Phil Schiller said, “Migrating iMessage to Android will hurt us more than it helps us.” Craig Federighi, Apple’s software head, said: [an] Obstacles to iPhone family giving children Android phones. “

Google SVP believes that if iOS supports RCS, teens will have less pressure to buy an iPhone. In line with these same policies, there is less pressure for teenage parents to buy an iPhone instead of an Android phone. Also, some Android handset is much cheaper than the iPhone model, so making Apple’s messaging platform incompatible with RCS would theoretically cost consumers a lot each year.

