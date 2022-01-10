Despite crackdowns, China’s venture funding reaches record $ 131 billion





(Bloomberg)-When the Chinese government began cracking down on the tech industry in the summer, panicked venture capital investors stopped writing checks and startups began to plummet. The country’s historic innovation boom seemed to be over.

Then something strange happened. In just a few weeks, the boot machine started. In fact, according to research firm Preqin, venture capital investment in China reached $ 130.6 billion in 2021. This set a new national record-about 50% higher than the previous year’s total of $ 86.7 billion.

Performance is amazing given the devastation brought to the industry’s marquee players. Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Tencent Holdings Limited, ByteDance Limited, and Ride Hailing Provider Didi Global Inc. have all been hit in turn in the last few months. The entire online tutoring sector, once a hotspot for venture dollars, has been forced to transform into a non-profit organization.

Still, entrepreneurs and start-ups have shifted their focus to new opportunities at an alarming rate. They turned from softer Internet businesses to hardcore technologies such as semiconductors, robotics, and enterprise software. The amount of money invested in biotechnology has increased tenfold in 2016 to reach $ 14.1 billion last year.

Investors’ desire for Chinese technology has not been compromised. But what has changed is where they save money, says Jean Jin Jin, a lawyer specializing in financing at King & Wood Malesons in Hong Kong. It has become clear that more and more money is flowing to start-ups that make full use of cutting-edge technology.

China is still far behind Silicon Valley in overall venture investment. The United States set its own new record of $ 296.6 billion last year. This is more than double the total for Asian countries.

But with certain basic technologies, China already outperforms the United States. For example, Chinese chip makers, integrated circuit designers, and other semiconductor startups received $ 8.8 billion last year, more than six times the $ 1.3 billion invested in equivalent companies in the United States. Preqin data. President Joe Biden was desperate to boost US semiconductor manufacturing capacity, but Chinese chip startups have been overwhelmed by funding.

Former Intel Corp said that he is crazy about China now. Yong Luo, an engineer at the company, says he has raised money for a new semiconductor startup, perhaps two years after making a profit. The chip sector is really hot.

This is pretty much the way President Xi Jinping’s central planner imagined it in a five-year plan. The Communist Party has blamed the devastating effects of games (Tencent) and online video (ByteDance), calling for more resources to be allocated for basic research. This shift aims to reduce reliance on US suppliers. This is the US blacklist Huawei Technologies Co. It is a top priority for Xis management after hitting major companies such as SenseTime Group Inc. and SenseTime Group Inc.

Beijing’s latest five-year economic blueprint, released in March, sketches plans to increase national R & D spending by more than 7% annually and hopes to achieve a major breakthrough in seven technology areas. I picked out. They include space exploration, brain science, and quantum information. All of these are areas currently dominated by American companies. The Chinese government is also making big bets on emerging technologies such as hydrogen vehicles and biotechnology, while the semiconductor industry is Intel Corp. And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. We are helping to narrow the gap with such things.

The Chinese government is very aware of the importance of innovation to China’s future, especially to mitigate the impact of aging and excessive capital accumulation on growth, is Hong Kong’s top economist at investment bank Natixis. Alicia Garca Helero says. Investing in deep technology is absolutely important.

There is no guarantee that the strategy will work. China has built a generation of tech giants by letting talented entrepreneurs like Alibaba Jack Ma and Byte Dances Zhang Yiming choose their own path to success. Today, private sector innovation is far more dependent on government-led models.

As a sign of the need for attention, the country’s former semiconductor champion collapsed in 2021 after years of government funding and political support. Tsinghua Unigroup Co. spent 10 years on simple credit and buying foreign assets as the government realized that billions of dollars in debt weren’t bringing the country closer to building a sustainable tip business.

Beijing’s crackdown has narrowed the scope of sectors considered investment-safe, and startup valuations have led to inflation as all venture capitalists compete for the same type of transaction. Investors are joking about the money that PPT companies and startups are generously spending on just PowerPoint presentations.

Government acceleration and overt emphasis in these areas has driven a great deal of capital in this direction, said Chibo Tang, managing partner of Gobi Partners. There is a risk of overheating.

Pivoting China’s hardcore technology has been around for years. It was launched in earnest in 2018 after Washington banned the export of US technology to ZTE Corp. Once a prominent telecommunications giant, most of its business had to be closed. Huawei, a leading manufacturer of telecommunications equipment and smartphones in China, has been blacklisted, further boosting this effort.

Currently, China’s enthusiasm for basic technology is spreading nationwide. In Guiyang, southwestern China, Angelo Yu, the founder of PixMoving, was struggling to defeat investors who questioned the capital-intensive and time-consuming nature of the autonomous driving business. But with Beijing’s crackdown on Internet companies last year, all these questions suddenly disappeared.

According to Yu, investors’ attitudes towards deep technology have changed significantly. It was a question mark whether we could raise funds in 2020 as well. Financing is no longer an issue this year. The question is what valuation wants to raise money.

Easier access to capital, coupled with greater demand for Chinese-made technology solutions, has attracted more talent to entrepreneurship. One prominent example is Yuan Jie, a professor at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Many years of scholars have spent much of his career helping global giants like Intel advance their chip technology. Currently, the original founded Atom Semiconductor Technologies to manufacture its own silicon. Founded in late 2020, the startup has completed two rounds of funding, quadrupling its valuation and paving the way for the RMB to commercialize years of research.

Beijing-based Sinovation Ventures, a technology venture founded by former Google executive Kai-Fu Lee, will spend the $ 1 raised this year on investments related to deep technology and life sciences. This is up from about 10% that Lee allocated to these sectors in 2010.

Gary Rieschel, Founding and Managing Director of Qiming Venture Partners, states that deep-tech start-ups currently make up about 40% of his portfolio, compared to 10% in 2014.

That’s what you’re seeing in all startups right now, says Lee Shell. They are making their transition.

