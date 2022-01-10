WFH and Digital Detox: Notable Technology Trends in 2022





It’s the best time of the year. It’s time for the columnist to take out the crystal ball and predict what will happen in the next 12 months. I know some people who are continually counting how accurately they predicted the future. In general, their year-end reviews show that their preference for predictions does not even come by chance.

But why break the tradition? Here are four possible ways to disrupt the technology you can expect to see by the end of 2022 play.

First, office workers have no choice but to return full-time. Large hybrid rebounds that appear to have evolved since the blockage was relaxed will be destroyed by the end of the year. Already, Top Brass knows that employees who have returned to the office want to be able to see their eyes, but this is not a catalyst. Tax jurisdiction, health and safety concerns, and intellectual property force the CEO to require seat burns. Otherwise, the insurance will be too expensive. So say goodbye to your comfortable and casual outfit.

Second, entrepreneurs launching Internet products will soon see plunder of new crops. Everyone knows that the digital migration has accelerated over the last two years, and with the right tools, this bad faith in the Internet can go against our will.

And now that more and more people are empowered by a deeper knowledge of this crazy online world, they are all creative and their own solutions to meet their specific needs. I started to find a plan. Some of these solutions work, but many of them don’t have time to test them all to see who the next Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg is.

Third, the fight against hypnotic screens continues. Digital detox will be a bigger money spinner than ever before. Conscientious people appear to promote and sell the services and tools we can use to do what we want to do, but we don’t stare at the black mirror while we do it. It makes your daily work more difficult, but doesn’t show the screen, in preparation for the large number of products on the market next year.

Fourth, governments around the world will approach Internet regulation. Today, the online world is QAnon’s conspiracy theory and the suspected black market unregulated Miasma. And what do you know? Some people like it like this.

The intangible Wild West is raised before more parliamentary hearings by those who do not understand the legislation already in force when the issue is not technology and the regulation applies only to the offline world. This is your responsibility.

Long ago, I lost control of the boundary between virtual and physical. Ultimately, only aging digital utopia, libertarians, and scholars will notice. The rest are willing to take advantage of their privacy in one or another social network, as we have always done.

Please accept the new digital normal this year. The boundaries between our humans and technology will sometimes be painfully evolving throughout 2022.

Read more from Aleks Krotoski:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencefocus.com/comment/tech-trends-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos