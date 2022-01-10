How to set up a new Google Nest smart speaker





Have you finally got a Google Nest smart speaker? First of all, congratulations! Google smart speakers are one of the best smart speakers around. Convenient devices open up a whole new world of possibilities for expanding smart homes. It can act as a hub for controlling and / or utilizing a number of smart products, from lighting to speakers, appliances, security cameras, video doorbells, and more. In addition, you can play music, ask Google questions about weather, traffic conditions, ounces of grams, and listen to news headlines. However, before you start, you need to set up your Google Nest smart speaker. Thankfully, this is a very simple process.

Things to consider before setting up your Google Nest smart speaker

Source: Android Central

Before setting up a Google Nest smart speaker like Nest Audio, which is considered the best smart speaker for most people in a detailed review, decide where to install it. The best place is in the center where you can hear commands from different rooms, or at least away from the room where you use them most.

Do you use it for background music, alarms and assistance when cooking in the kitchen? Or do you want to use it more in your living room to instruct a compatible robot vacuum to run a cycle or control the night lights in a movie? Maybe you have decided that it’s best to stay at the nightstand in your bedroom to hear traffic, news, and weather while you’re preparing for the morning.

Whatever your decision, find a nice place to plug comfortably into a wall outlet and blend in with your decoration.

What you need to get started

Of course, before you start, you need to connect your smart speaker to a wall outlet and download the Google Home app to your smartphone. Works on Android 6.0 or later devices, or iPhones or iPads with iOS 13 or later. Please note that a 2.4GHz or 5GHz Wi-Fi network connection is required. WPA-2 Enterprise Network does not work. The phone must also have Bluetooth turned on. Once plugged in, you’ll have to wait at least 45 seconds for it to turn on completely and connect to your app.

Also, don’t forget that you also need a Google account that you already have by default on your Android phone. However, on iPhone, you can log in to an existing Google account that you already have for Google services such as Gmail and Google Drive. If you have an iPhone and don’t have a Google account yet, you’ll need to create one first.

How to set up your Google Nest smart speaker Plug your Google Nest speaker into a wall outlet and wait about 45 seconds. Download the Google Home app to your phone or make sure you’re running the latest version, if you already have one. Open the Google Home app.[+]Tap the icon.[デバイスのセットアップ]Choose.

[新しいデバイス]Choose.

Source: Android Central Add an address if you choose your home address, set it up for another person, or if this is your first Google Home device.Bottom right[次へ]Tap. You’ll see that you’re looking for a device that’s scanning the plugged-in unit, and you’ll see a list of Google Home compatible devices in your home. If not found, a list will pop up and select the device from the correct category.[スピーカー]Scroll down to.

If detected,[はい]Select to answer the question “Do you want to set up this device?” The screen will show that you are connected to your device and inform you that your phone or tablet may be disconnected during the process.

Source: The Android Central unit plays a sound and the app asks if you heard it.In that case[はい]Choose. To choose whether to share device statistics with Google[いいえ]or[はい、参加します]Choose. Select the room where the device is located.

[次へ]Choose.

Source: You can go racing by connecting Android Central to your Wi-Fi network. From there, you can personalize your experience as needed. Why use Google Nest smart speakers?

Source: AndroidCentral.com

Google Nest smart speakers can help you in many ways. It can be placed in the main area of ​​the house, such as the dining room or living room, so the whole family can use it for background music, queries, and more. I love having one in the kitchen so I need an ounce recipe when cooking, but the package says gram so ask me to convert the readings right away can do. It’s also great for setting timers when multiple things are happening.

Some people like to use the Google Nest smart speaker as a bedside alarm clock. As you prepare, wake up to your favorite streaming playlists, the latest news headlines, traffic information, and weather forecasts. Google Nest speakers are also great for alarm clock children’s rooms, providing help with bedtime stories for preschoolers and homework for older brothers.

Ideally, you can install Google Nest smart speakers on every floor of your house to control your smart lights, play music downstairs, use alarms, weather forecasts, traffic information upstairs, and kids. Let us enjoy ourselves. Voice recognition makes it a versatile and functional smart home device that gives the whole family access to calendars and details as needed.

Personal Assistant Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker

Schedule, music, etc.

The Google Nest Audio smart speaker is a great gift. If you’re lucky, it’s very easy to set up your speakers and have them ready to use as your home assistant.

Nest Mini (2nd generation) smart speaker that is perfect for gifts

Put anywhere

The Nest Mini (2nd Gen) smart speaker is small and unobtrusive, so you can put it anywhere and use it however you like. What’s more, its affordability makes it a perfect gift and entrance to your smart home.

Commissions may be incurred when purchasing using the link. learn more.

