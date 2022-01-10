From color-changing cars to 17-inch foldable laptops: all the interesting announcements from CES2022 are here





The Consumer Electronics Show reveals the innovations that are taking place around the world. This year, we have witnessed a wide range of innovative product announcements, despite the withdrawal of several major companies from the event due to the resurgence of COVID-19. Here is a brief summary of some of the best and most eccentric announcements of CES2022. Each year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is a place for technology companies to showcase the best of their innovations and products to the world. Again this year, many companies have shown technological advances at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, many of which have opted for virtual shows.

Here we will look at all the interesting announcements that took place during the five-day event.

Asus Zenbook 17Fold ASUS Asus takes the foldable technology to another level with a large 17.3-inch display on the Zenbook 17 Fold. This display can serve as a stand-alone monitor or a compact laptop. When folded, the user has access to a 12.5-inch display with a virtual keyboard at the bottom. You can also connect a Bluetooth keyboard to increase your productivity. Google Fast Pair Google introduced Fast Pair and audio switching for Android at CES2022. UnsplashFastPair allows you to easily connect your Android phone to a Bluetooth accessory for instant setup and device pairing for quick transfer of Google credentials. The company now wants to extend beyond wearables, headphones, speakers and audio connections to cars to TVs and smart home devices. With audio switching, Google aims to enhance the audio experience between different devices in the Google and Android ecosystems. You may be listening to an audio stream on your Chromebook. When you receive a call on your Android smartphone, the headphones pair with the phone to answer the call and return to your Chromebook when the call ends. BMW’s discoloration paint BMW BMW exhibited a car using discoloration paint. The BMW iX can change colors from white to black and gray, but it’s still a constrained color palette, but a technology that could revolutionize the industry by allowing users to get rid of boredom. You can take a peek at it as soon as possible. Samsung Eco Remote Control TVs are becoming more attractive every year, but Samsung Eco Remote Control is looking forward to it. This remote control is charged by solar energy and radio waves from a Wi-Fi router, so you don’t need to get a new battery to operate it. You don’t have to worry about battery replacement, and you can rest assured that it is environmentally friendly. However, it only works with compatible Samsung TVs. Sony PlayStation VR2 Sony announced the specifications of the future virtual reality headset PlayStation VR2 during the event without exhibiting the actual product. These headsets offer a resolution of 2,000 x 2,040 pixels for each eye and are said to have a 110 degree field of view. It features 4K HDR and supports tactile feedback for a complete VR experience. Samsung Odyssey Arc Monitor Another beautiful innovation exhibited at the Samsung CES2022 was the Samsung Odyssey Arc Monitor with a large curved 55-inch display. Curves along with a high resolution screen should provide that user with a completely immersive experience. Electric Vehicles Many electric vehicles were on display at CES2022 as the world is moving away from fossil fuel-based vehicles. Premium brands such as Mercedes, BMW, Chrysler and Chevrolet exhibited future EVs. Equipped with a single Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX with a mileage of 1,000km and an advanced driver assistance system, the BMW iX M60 has the potential to reach roads in India. But the most affordable option was offered by Chevrolet Equinox, which carries a price range of $ 30,000. However, it may not reach India. TP-Link Archer AX200 Omni This Wi-Fi router from TP-Link was introduced in CES2022. Powerful because it can deliver up to 11 Gbps of data, but its most unique feature is a mechanical antenna that rotates and adjusts accordingly. Where are most devices located in the home? It also has a 10Gb Ethernet port for wired connections. Razer Zephyr Pro Smart Mask Razer’s smart mask is a time-consuming but flashy way. Equipped with N95 filter, dual fan active air filter system and RGB lighting, it sets it apart from the rest. However, the main function of the mask is sound amplification, which solves the problems most of us face when talking with the mask on.

