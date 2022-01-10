Redesign your chat list and add advanced search filters WhatsApp: Reports





WhatsApp, an instant messaging app, plans to refresh its contacts page by removing broadcast lists and new group rows from chat lists. This update is done to improve the design of the chat list page.

According to WhatsApp tracker, WABetainfo, WhatsApp are planning to remove the broadcast list and new group list from the chat list page in a future update.

The broadcast list goes to the contact list page.This page is for users[新しいチャットの開始]You can use it by clicking the button.

In the screenshot shared by WABetainfo, the current update has both the broadcast list and the new group list on the same page, but in future updates the broadcast list and the new group list will be moved to the contacts page and the broadcast list will be The left corner that appears at the top.

The report also added that WhatsApp may change plans before the release of this update due to the user interface being in development.

Advanced search filter

Earlier, WABetainfo also released a report that WhatsApp has enabled advanced search filters for Android and iOS businesses. This feature is only available on WhatsApp businesses.

It is said that this feature allows users to search accurately in chat boxes and can also filter chats and messages. If this update is enabled, users will be able to see these three options: contacts, uncontacted, and unread. A report has been added that this feature will be introduced on both Android and iOS.

There is no official information from WhatsApp regarding updates.

