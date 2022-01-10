CNIL agrees (again) with Google. Will Ad Tech’s rivals be unified? – AdExchanger





Ka-Thunk joins CNIL

CNIL, a French data protection agency, has fined Google $ 170 million and Facebook $ 68 million because it cannot be denied as easily as accepting a cookie. You only need to click multiple times to reject a cookie and once to accept a cookie.

CNIL writes that the fact that on the Internet users expect to be able to browse websites quickly, and that they cannot be denied as easily as they can accept cookies, influences their choices in favor of consent.

But this is not Google’s first rodeo in France.

CNIL fined Google $ 57 million in January 2019. This is because the cookie consent request did not provide enough information about how the data will be used for the site or for the entire purpose. (This is all that allows you to quickly browse the website.)

This week’s CNIL ruling requires Google and Facebook to adjust cookie consent practices, but only in France, not in other parts of the EU.

For now, privacy protection is balkanized for local rules as well as European ones. China, California, Colorado and Virginia are just a few of the regions with their own registrations. Maybe someday there will be global privacy law, but don’t hold your breath.

Unifizzled

Pursue industry co-advertising identifiers as a unified ID when revealing the worthlessness of conflicts with advertising technology stakeholders (advertisers, advertising technology, data companies, publishers) behind a single solution To do.

As a good example, the Advertising ID Consortium, originally sponsored by LiveRamp and AppNexus, was devastated after members abandoned the concept.

Trade Desks Unified ID 2.0 is still the best bet in the industry. With the agency’s holding company, advertisers, and essentially all Trade Desks data marketplace partners integrated, TTD recently handed over UID2 reins to PreBid.org to strengthen open source industry ownership. I did.

However, Criteo, a key advocate of UID2 and a major source of program demand, now seems to favor PreBid SSO, which does not use email. UID2 assumes the publisher to collect email addresses almost completely.

UID2 is also in dire straits in Europe, and companies and industry groups, including the IAB Tech Lab, do not want to be appointed as managers and must address the inevitable GDPR review and PR backlash. AdExchanger had that story.

Like and subscribe

While size and total addressable audience are still important indicators, subscriptions have become the ultimate award for digital media and broadcasters.

According to the information, media companies with subscribers are much more valued than free, completely ad-based companies. Both subscription-based news media Athletic and Politico were recently acquired for $ 550 million and $ 1 billion, respectively. Wall Street seems to agree that predictable subscription revenue will add value to the enterprise.

On the other hand, digital media companies without subscriptions have plummeted in reputation since the heyday of venture support. We all saw what happened at BuzzFeed. Similar companies like Vice and Bustle that want to publish via SPAC are now thinking twice.

Does that mean that subscriptions are more important than high quality content? Well, no. Watch tv

In 2021, Scale returned to its ad-supported platform. AVOD’s total audience share increased by 9.3% by the third quarter, while SVOD decreased by 8.6%.

Subscription-based streaming services such as HBO Max, Hulu, and Peacock are testing ad-free and ad-supported revenue models to understand the right combination. Online media sources follow the same path with different combinations of free content, subscription-only content, and ways to exchange data for access.

But wait, there’s more!

According to a GroupM survey, an increasing proportion of Americans are concerned about how businesses use their personal digital data. [MediaPost]

Gopuff will launch its own brand after developing the advertising platform business. [The Information]

The Symphony Technology Group has integrated Kantar Reputation Intelligence, PRgloo, and Exclusive into a new PR agency. [release]

The proceedings allege that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, was used by attackers for communications, and that the federal guards shared responsibility for the murder in 2020. [NYT]

You have been hired!

Former app Hinge Nab Coca-Cola, Spotify Veterinarian Jackie Jantos as CMO. [Insider]

FreeWheel, owned by Comcast, has appointed Mark McKee as the new general manager. [NextTV]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adexchanger.com/ad-exchange-news/monday-10012022/

