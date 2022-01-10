How the iPhone has changed our lives, for better or for worse





Apple announced the first iPhone on January 9, 2007.

James Martin / CNET

Editor’s Note: This story was originally published on January 7, 2017.

In 2007 Nokia was the largest telephone manufacturer in the world. Microsoft was preparing for the launch of Windows Vista. CES’best new products also included MP3 players that stream wireless TV and Internet radio.

Then, on January 9, 2007, Apple CEO Steve Jobs announced a world-changing device. A $ 499 iPhone with 4GB of storage. It was a mobile phone, a music player, and an internet device. It was released on June 29, 2007, about half a year later.

“The iPhone is an innovative and magical product that is literally five years ahead of any other phone,” Jobs said at the time.

Since then, Apple has sold over 1.2 billion iPhones, making it one of the most profitable public companies in the world. Copycat phones from companies such as Samsung, HTC, Motorola and Xiaomi have become widespread all over the world, and even people in places where electricity is not stable now have smartphones.

“Difficult to say the least [the iPhone’s] “It has an impact,” said Ross Rubin, an analyst at Reticle Research. “The ripples it produces affect a wide range of our lives.”

Here are some ways the iPhone has changed our lives:

1. We are always on

Previously, start your computer, wait for Wi-Fi to connect (or dial-up connection if you come back), and open Internet Explorer, Safari, or any other web browser. Now you can always connect to the internet. If you’re not using Wi-Fi, it’s linked over a cellular network.

The iPhone isn’t just about inevitable connections. It’s also the way we actually access the internet. The iPhone has made mobile web browsing convenient for the first time. All other mobile web browsers before that were painful, in the words of CNET’s Kent German. It was quickly flooded with apps, eliminating the need to open a web browser altogether.

2. Tablets, watches, headphones

It exists because multiple devices are associated with the iPhone or the phone was created. I have an iPad. This is basically a large iPhone for home use. And then there’s the Apple Watch connected to the iPhone.

Then there are all the accessories that inspired the popularity of the iPhone, like the phone case. Bluetooth speakers and headphones. And charging dock. ABI Research predicts that the global mobile accessories market will generate revenues in excess of $ 110 billion in 2021.

ABI analyst Marina Lou said, “Given that users are attached to smartphones and need to personalize and protect their smartphones, the aftermarket mobile accessories market is showing signs of slowing down. No, “he said.

3. The key to appiness

As you may not remember now, Apple’s first iPhone didn’t have anything like a third-party app or App Store. This changed in July 2008 when Apple announced the iPhone 3G and its iPhone 2.0 software.

The App Store is why the iPhone has become a must-have device. Currently, there are over 2 million apps in the App Store, and basically every company creates one or more apps. And the iPhone and App Store have created an industry that wouldn’t exist without smartphones. For example, you can’t move locations on Uber or Lyft, or share photos on Instagram or Snapchat.

4. Everyone has a shutter bug

Indeed, there was a camera on the cell phone in front of the iPhone. However, the combination of Apple Gadget’s easy internet access and apps like Instagram has influenced people’s inner photographers.

As a result, the actual carrying of the camera has become redundant.

“We take orders of magnitude more photos as seeds than ever before,” said current analytical analyst Avi Greengart.

5. Rivin Live

Cell phone cameras also mean that you have a portable camcorder (remember them?) At your fingertips. In addition, the phone connection allows you to broadcast the video immediately. That could mean talking to a family member on the other side of the country or shooting a video of a cat on YouTube. Or, thanks to services like Facebook Live and similar features on other social networks, you can use this technology to film police atrocities and instantly report what you see.

On the contrary, having these smart devices on hand allows law enforcement agencies and businesses (such as mobile phone app makers) to track us. Apple has a strong stance on privacy, but security remains a major concern for users.

6. Digitize numbers

Touch screens were once rare. Now the baby is swiping the TV and wondering why the screen doesn’t change. Interactive screens are on virtually everything, including refrigerators. When Jobs announced the iPhone, he said, “We were all born with the finger, the ultimate pointing device. The iPhone has used them to create the most innovative user interface since the mouse. I will. “

He was more correct than I had imagined. The appeal of touchscreen phones has led Microsoft to adopt touch in its software and force hardware partners to manufacture touchscreen phones, tablets, and computers.

It’s almost amazing to see devices without a touchscreen today (although Apple claims that Mac computers don’t have a touchscreen).

7. You are here

With the introduction of mapping on the iPhone, you no longer have to grab a huge paper map on a street corner and feel like an embarrassing tourist in a new city. Google Maps and Apple Maps are two of the most popular apps on the iPhone and have been steadily adding features over the years, such as public transport and bike directions.

The first iPhone had only 4GB of storage.

James Martin / CNET8.The game goes to the next level

The iPhone has reinvented the idea of ​​mobile games. Apps like Angry Birds, which anyone can play with their fingers on the touch screen, have become very popular and the payment model has changed. Many games are now available for free. Instead of charging the selling price, the developer came up with the idea of ​​an in-app purchase. This allows you to pay for new levels and features.

Mobile-oriented game subscriptions are also gaining momentum, and both Apple’s arcade service and Google’s Play Pass emphasize access to ad-free games on iOS and Android, respectively. More companies are planning to use cloud services to stream their games to mobile, with increasing efforts from Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, and Google’s Stadia.

9. Cash is not the king

Apple wasn’t the first company to talk about mobile payments, but even grandmas knew the technology to buy things using their mobile phones. Goodbye cash. Hello iPhone. The iPhone wallet app can also store retail coupons, loyalty cards, flight and movie passes all in one place. Even a driver’s license is ready to be placed in Apple’s wallet as needed.

Cash isn’t dead yet-there are still many places where you won’t receive mobile payments-but using your phone at the checkout stand is more common than ever.

10. But wait-there are more

There is no way to summarize everything the iPhone has done in just 10 points. So here’s an additional grab bag.

Apple basically killed Adobe Flash on mobile devices and made infinite scrolling very good. You no longer have to carry a calculator or flashlight with you. Visual voice mail makes it easy to skip winding messages. Podcasts mean you don’t have to listen to the radio in real time. And Spotify, Stitcher, etc. have become a place of competition for exclusive transactions of popular programs.

Social media is also making a big shift from desktop computers to mobile devices, and people can always feel connected with their friends.

At the same time, the iPhone is associated with increased attention deficit / hyperactivity disorder and decreased attention in children. Governments use mobile devices to spy on citizens, and consumers give up a lot of personal information in exchange for services such as Uber rides.

But don’t try to rob someone’s iPhone, even if it’s negative.

Leave some of your thoughts in the comments section on how the iPhone has changed your life.

