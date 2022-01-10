Armored Core game allegedly revealed by research by Elden Ring developer From Software





A new entry in the Armored Core series from From Software, the developer of Elden Ring, is allegedly revealed through a survey sent to consumers.

ResetERA’s Red Liquorice recently shared that it has completed a consumer survey on a new Armored Core game that includes gameplay instructions, screenshots, and two 30-second-ish videos.

I couldn’t share all the screenshots because they are “unique ID watermarked”, but I was sharing an image of the text description of this unreleased game.

“Melange, an unknown substance that can dramatically advance human society,” says the game’s description. “In the past, this material caused a cosmic catastrophe on the planet Bashtal, swallowing the surrounding star system and eventually losing its very existence. Decades later, the melange reaction was reaffirmed on the planet Bashtal. rice field.”

“Various speculations swirl in search of unknown substances that should be lost. Various parties are involved, including governments, businesses, cults, and unknown mercenaries. The protagonist is one of them.”

The game is described as “a TPS (third-person shooter) mecha action title that allows you to move overwhelmingly scaled maps that represent a unique science fiction world with dynamic mecha action.” It is said that the above-mentioned science fiction world was created by Hidetaka Miyazaki himself.

Miyazaki, director of the Dark Souls game, the next Elden Ring, and Armored Core 4 and Armored Core: For Answer, actually started working as a game planner for Armored Core: Last Raven in 2004.

The description also makes fun of “a vast field representing the multiverse.” Long-range and short-range combat with guns, blades, and shields. Advanced customization allows players to fine-tune the mechanics to suit their playing style.

Red Liquorice continued to say that the boss battle they saw was “pretty soulful” and a short glance at the gameplay suggests the possibility of a co-operative.

They also claim that the survey listed some options for the potential names of this project.

“Most of them were Armored Core: [Something] Some options did not include AC at all in the name, including both “Armored Core” and AC: 6, AC: VI, and other subtitles I don’t remember, “Red Liquorice said. ..

Finally, they shared what they saw in the video and a brief description of what the first boss battle looked like.

“The iirc boss had a dome-shaped head and was bigger than the player, but not bigger,” Red Licorice said. “I have to guess, this is like an early boss in the Asylum or Torus demon style, and obviously there was complete speculation, but it’s neither grand nor particularly impressive as an encounter. Was. The boss had a life bar on the screen (iirc at the top of the screen)-a very simple, but redder LED style, futuristic, as you might expect, a life rather than a straight rectangle. It was a cornered edge of the bar. “

It’s clearly important to convey this news with a grain of salt, but FromSoftware has previously stated that it has no intention of ending the Armored Core series. In 2018, Miyazaki hinted that a new entry was under development.

Elden Ring will be released on February 25, 2022, so it may not be long before we know if From Software is actually planning to return to Armored Core for the next game. Hmm.

Until then, be sure to check out the hands-on preview of Elden Ring and a review of the final Armored Core game (2013 Armored Core: Verdict Day).

Adam Bankhurst is an IGN news writer. Follow him on Twitter @ AdamBankhurst and Twitch.

