Last Week’s Most Popular Retail Technology Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





These are RTIH retail system articles that captured your fantasy last week, including Metaverse retailers, buy now and argue later, 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards.eBay UK puts Roberto Carlos and Eni Aluko in the Dream Transfer competition. Let me participate

eBay UK gives football fans the opportunity to sign the World Cup winner Roberto Carlos, a former Real Madrid galaxy, and Enialco, a former Juventus and Chelsea female star, to the Sunday League team in one match. ..

Food Startup Sessions Announces $ 10 Million Series A Round

Sessions, a startup that provides a platform for selling products to British foodie entrepreneurs, has raised $ 10 million in a Series A round.

Sessions was founded by Dan Warne, former Deliveroo MD, CFO Ian Banks, former Soho House CFO, and leisure industry specialist Graham Turner, and secured cash from an investor syndicate led by Guinness Asset Management.

The business consists of a physical consumer location (Brighton’s Shelter Hall is the first of several plans), a delivery kitchen, and an accelerator model.

Retail Technology Year Under Review: November 2021

A turbulent month for the retail tech department included huge funding rounds, overwhelming Black Friday, and booming check-out-free stores and quick delivery space.

This is not the way Wal-Mart envisions shopping in the Metaverse

The video made a round on social media last week, perhaps showing how Wal-Mart envisions shopping in the Metaverse.

People ridiculed the clunky visuals and the complete unfriendlyness of the whole effort, and the reaction was not positive.

But in Wal-Mart’s defense, the video was four years old. A quick Google search revealed that the digital agency created a clip to impress influencers at SXSW 2017.

It’s up to you to decide what it says about social media and the 2022 fuss metaverse space. We probably couldn’t comment.

H & M becomes the first Metaverse clothing retailer in history

H & M has opened a virtual store in Ceek City, making it the first clothing store in the Metaverse.

Ethereum-based project Ceek announces on Twitter: CEEK’s $ CEEK concept VR store shopping at Metaverse creates a virtual reality scaling that goes beyond the mainstream use cases and games of $ CEEK.

Customers can walk around the store, choose what they want, and buy in the world of CeekCity.

You will also have the opportunity to later order items in Ceek currency at the actual H & M store.

Gorillas, Getir and Buyk will be the leading real-time retail delivery players.

Rapidly changing grocery delivery companies need to transform their business models in order to survive in highly competitive and rapidly changing areas.

This is the view of Brittain Ladd, a supply chain consultant and former Amazon executive.

2021 RTIH Innovation Awards: Winners Announcement

Metapack, Asda, Carrefour UAE, Situ Live, Starbucks, Oracle, Go Instore and Halla are one of the winners of the RTIHs 2021 Retail Technology Awards.

Sponsored by PMC, StoreSpace, Critizr, Marxent, QVALON and Selazar, this award celebrates global innovation in the fast-moving omni-channel world.

This year we received a record number of submissions in 14 categories (a complete summary of the 2021 candidate list can be found here).

The award-winning companies were announced at an exclusive event in central London in December, attended by retailers, jury members and sponsors.

6 Retail Technology Financing Rounds You Need To Know

RTIH brings together retail technology ventures that are making waves with large investments such as Cogsy, 3DLOOK and theUp.co.

QVALON talks about startup life and ambitious growth plans

CEO Andrey Podgornov and CTO Boris Shkolnikov give RTIH an overview of QVALON, which provides mobile solutions for managing retail operations processes.

Which one?Call for action on purchase later pays debt risk

Which one? Is looking for stronger safeguards to prevent online shoppers from choosing a postpaid service to pay for their products without risk.

