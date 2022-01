CES’Most Innovative Debut – SURFACE

Technology Omicron variants have cast a shadow over this year’s edition, but CES has provided a swarm of exciting announcements that predict how our relationship with technology will evolve in the future.Ryan Waddups, January 10, 2022

Each year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) rings the bell for the next step in technology. At the annual trade fair in Las Vegas, you’ll see the next generation of television, headphones, robots, and almost everything in between for the first time. The Omicron variant endangered this year’s edition, but the organizers decided that the show had to be controversial. Despite the prediction that regular participants would be empty when they withdraw, the event featured an exciting unveiling to predict how technology relationships will evolve in the future.

I’ve summarized some highlights.

Marriott x Ori

Hospitality giant Design Lab has partnered with robotics and architecture startup Ori with a concept that could completely rethink how to use hotel room space. Introducing some Marriott rooms are Oris’ technology-oriented spatial solutions. This includes a bed that seamlessly lifts to the ceiling to show the table or desk below, effectively creating one or two rooms.

Kohler

Among the new innovations offered by our flagship bathroom products are Perfect Fill Bath Filler and Drain. This is a drainage system that uses voice commands or the Kohler Konnect app to pull the bath to the desired set temperature or depth. Recognized as the CES 2022 Innovation Awards Onory, this system reduces the time spent monitoring the bath filling and comes with 10 pre-configured experiences.

BMW

German automakers can easily switch car shades thanks to E Ink, an e-paper technology that includes millions of thin microcapsules of razors containing negatively charged white pigments and positively charged black pigments. We exhibited paint technology that can change colors. When stimulated by an electric field, white or black pigments collect on the surface and give the car body the desired shade. BMW is a novel idea, but so far it claims the only advanced research and design project.

Samsung

Thanks to Samsung, it has become easier to enter the NFT space. Samsung has introduced an integrated platform available on some smart TVs, allowing users to buy and sell non-fungible tokens. Technology giants plan to roll out a platform called TV screen-based NFT Explorer and Marketplace Aggregator to Micro LED, Neo QLED, and The Frame TV this year.

Mayht x Exeger

Dutch startup Mayht claims to have reinvented the speaker driver core to enable more compact audio devices without sacrificing sound quality. Dutch start-ups need less energy than similar devices, so they worked with Exeger to incorporate a Powerfoyle material that converts natural and ambient light into electricity. Music and parties never stop unless the speakers are in total darkness.

All previous stories

