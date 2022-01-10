Google is manipulating browser extensions to suppress competitors, says DuckDuckGo CEO





Google’s office in Lea Square, London. (AP Photo / Alastair Grant, File)

Google is already facing legal challenges from regulators around the world accusing tech giants of maintaining an illegal monopoly on the search and digital advertising business.

But now, one of its most prominent rivals claims that Titan is abusing browser extensions to favor its products and suppress competitors, in discussions of high-stakes antitrust laws. We are adding new wrinkles and gaining momentum for new regulations.

Gabriel Weinberg, CEO of DuckDuckGo, offers a competing search engine that promotes privacy protection, and in an interview on Tuesday, Google introduced an operational design feature called the Dark Pattern to trick users into rivalry. He said he would abandon the product.

According to DuckDuckGo, Google has been using misleading notifications for years to entice users to disable rival browser extensions and switch the default search engine for its web browser, Chrome. I’ve been discouraged. However, according to Weinberg, Google tweaked the prompt in August 2020 to move users more blatantly away from the jumping vessel.

The changes are to ask the user to answer whether to return to Google search after adding the DuckDuckGo extension, or to give the user a large highlighted button when giving the user the option to undo. Includes displaying.

According to Weinberg, the tweaks had a subtle but significant impact.

Since Google implemented the change, DuckDuckGo says that the number of new users who can maintain service in Chrome has dropped significantly by 10%. According to DuckDuckGo, this has lost hundreds of thousands of new users. (Chrome is the most popular desktop browser in the world.)

The company is publicly aware of how this practice has impacted its business, including saying that there have been millions of potential revenue losses since Google changed its prompt in 2020. It’s my first time to talk to.

For search engines like us who are actively trying to allow consumer switching, [or] Choosing an alternative would unreasonably complicate and confuse consumers, Weinberg said of Google.

Google spokeswoman Julie Tarallo McAlister said in a statement that Chrome users can change the default search settings directly at any time, but if you download an extension that unknowingly changes these settings, I often complain.

She said this issue has long been well documented, has clear disclosure requirements for extensions, and is the reason why extensions show users a notification when they try to change their search settings-confirm their intent. As a way to do it.

According to McAllister, notifications are displayed regardless of whether the user selects a search provider, and some other browsers have similar policies.

By talking about tactics, Weinberg strengthened the demands of the bipartisan antitrust law under consideration at Capitol Hill, banning major platforms from prioritizing their products and putting their rivals at a disadvantage. He said he wanted.

This proposal is just one part of a number of bills targeting US lawmakers claiming to be anti-competitive abuse by companies like Google. But the bill, led by Senator Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota) and Congressman David Siciline (Democratic), has been widely supported by Democrats and Republicans, making it one of the most threatening to Silicon Valley giants. I am. They are seen as the bell to promote the larger antitrust law.

According to Weinberg, the previously unreported decline in user retention due to Chrome extensions is one of the most direct evidence they’ve seen how Google practices have negatively impacted their business. It is one.

I think it would be really helpful to make it concrete and give some very concrete examples of where things are happening, he said in a 30-minute video interview.

The discovery could also serve as a feed for state and federal enforcers to promote antitrust proceedings against technology giants.

In October 2020, the Department of Justice filed a huge lawsuit alleging that Google violated several federal antitrust laws through search practices. In December of that year, dozens of state prosecutors filed proceedings for another antitrust violation against the tech giant. Google disputed the claim that it was suppressing competition and argued that the proceedings were flawed.

According to Weinberg, the company has explained to Washington policymakers and regulators concerns about Google’s search engine practices, including those leading antitrust efforts in Congress. Many have contacted us over time, and we are sensitive, he said.

He added that Weve was in contact with the DOJ and was trying to help them, in which case he was trying to help the state to provide useful information to them.

However, these legal attacks are ready to be dragged out over the years, and Mr Weinberg said Congress would have to act and pass new legislation even more urgently.

He said we definitely need momentum in the actual law.

Google is also fighting antitrust battles abroad, including the European Union, which lost its major complaint to overturn its groundbreaking antitrust proceedings in November. The block is also advancing two major proposals, Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act, aimed at reducing suspicion of abuse by huge technology platforms. But that’s not all DuckDuckGo is paying attention to.

The other two countries we focused on were Australia and [United Kingdom], Weinberg said.

These are two other regions where Google and other tech giants are currently facing surge efforts to overhaul their sector’s regulations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adn.com/nation-world/2022/01/09/google-is-manipulating-browser-extensions-to-stifle-competitors-duckduckgo-ceo-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos