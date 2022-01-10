Israel Awards Nearly $ 6 Million to Space Technology Startups





“This program will allow new Israeli players to enter this sector and leverage our technical capabilities.”

Eleven Israeli startups on Thursday were given a total of $ 5.94 million to further develop their space technology.

The Israeli Space Agency, along with the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) and the Ministry of Innovation Science and Technology, has approved a special grant, CTech reported.

Approved companies bear 20-50% of R & D costs, while SMEs and companies whose products are designed specifically for space receive 60-85%.

Israel Space Agency Secretary (res.) Uri Oron said this amount reflects the technical complexity and high risks involved in developing space capabilities.

The program will allow new Israeli players to enter this sector and harness our technical capabilities, he added.

According to CTech, the program aims to strengthen Israel’s space technology market, allow such start-ups to grow, reduce knowledge gaps and improve Israel’s competitiveness.

The world’s space industry is undergoing a real revolution. Israel has obvious advantages in the space industry, but especially in the area of ​​security, said Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Minister of State for Science and Technology Innovation.

CTech reported that startups were selected based on the level of innovation, R & D capabilities, and product benefits.

1. Eicha Communication Systems-I am researching Internet of Things communication systems using satellites.

2. Paxis-Develop advanced ceramic materials for satellite and space applications.

3. Terra SpaceLab-Space Shuttle Scanner with Multispectral Infrared Antenna.

4. NSL Communication-Technology for global terrestrial coverage.

5. GorillaLink-Combine satellite communications for IoT solutions.

6.GreenOnyx-Grow fresh superfoods on a spacecraft for astronauts on deep space missions.

7.HELIOS-Technology for mining oxygen from the moon.

8. Semiconductor Devices-Capture the unknown using a hyperspectral space camera.

9. Space Plasmatics-Electric ignition system for microsatellite.

10.NewRocket-A space ignition system for launching large satellites.

11. Ramon Space-A supercomputer chip that enhances deep space missions.

