Bill Gates-backed fund aims to invest $ 15 billion in clean technology





The Bill Gates-backed public-private fund is preparing to invest $ 15 billion worth of clean technology projects in the US, EU and UK, and is a major technology to help countries reach net zero emissions. Aims to provide a grant to.

With $ 1.5 billion in private capital from philanthropic businesses and businesses, Breakthrough Energy Catalyst will invest in four key areas: direct air recovery, green hydrogen, aviation fuel and energy storage technology.

Jonagoldman, managing director of BEC, told the Financial Times that by leveraging innovative financial structures and partnership agreements, the fund will mobilize $ 15 billion, or 10 times the initial investment.

“We’re the last mile of funding, so it’s the riskiest capital there,” says Goldman. “We are actually trying to demonstrate which technical path is most effective.”

The fund is part of the Breakthrough Energy Group, launched in 2015 by the founders of Microsoft Billionaire. Its breakthrough energy venture division provides venture capital to green tech start-ups and includes other prominent business founders such as Mukesh Ambani among its board of directors and investors. Jeff Bezos, Son Justice, Sir Chris Horn.

The new BEC Fund will provide three types of capital: charitable donations, submarket equity investments, and product off-take contracts, and will fund large projects that would otherwise not be economically feasible.

Its focus is on creating markets for green products and technologies and lowering the cost of manufacturing materials such as green steel and green hydrogen. This attracted the attention of the steel group ArcelorMittal and the car maker GM among the first corporate supporters.

According to Professor Richard Templar, Innovation Director at the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London, private and philanthropic investment in clean technology has increased significantly since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“This is patient capital, big capital,” Templar said. “In the past, venture capitalists would say this is an engineering project, not for us …”. But that is changing, he said, and new funding models are being developed.

One of BEC’s goals, which does not expect normal economic benefits, is to reduce the “green premium” of products such as sustainable aviation fuels. Green premium refers to the additional cost of a green product compared to an unsustainable product such as regular jet fuel.

One example, according to Goldman, is a sustainable aviation fuel refinery, where technology has been proven, but economics does not support large-scale production. American Airlines is one of the companies that contributed to the fund.

“There are six different ways to make sustainable aviation fuels. We know they all work and all have different challenges,” says Goldman.

“We need to build a lot of them to see where we can get green premium reductions, such as through engineering learning.”

Several governments, including the US Department of Energy, the United Kingdom and the EU, are supporting the fund and have a $ 1 billion partnership with the European Commission.

In an unusual structure, BEC-backed projects are partially funded by long-term off-take contracts from customers who are willing to pay for sustainable products (eg Green Steel and sustainable aviation fuel contracts).

“These projects are huge and require a lot of capital,” says Goldman.

“We know you can do it. We need to see if we can do it on a large scale in an economical way,” Goldman said. “That’s what all of this has in common. They all take interventions to take them to this next stage of commercial demonstrations and allow them to actually start building markets. I need it. “

Climate capital

Where climate change meets business, markets and politics. Check the FT coverage here.

Interested in FT’s commitment to environmental sustainability?Learn more about science-based goals

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f25fd95d-e2d8-43f8-b786-1552a1f0059e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos