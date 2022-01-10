Today’s issue: Google Maps catches mafia gunmen during 20 years of execution





Street View on Google Maps can be used for everything from finding the location of a property you’re interested in to seeing what life looks like on the other side of the world. Oh, it can also catch a mafia gunman who has been running for 20 years.

Perhaps that was the intention?

Google Maps Street View was launched in the United States in 2007 and has since expanded worldwide. This allows web users to enter an address and find maps and interactive photos from different locations along roads around the world. Satellite images can also be provided via Google Earth and are designed to make the worldview easier to use.

Is it really far?

Within 10 years of its launch, Google’s Street View car (which you may have seen with a huge camera at the top) has traveled over 10 million kilometers in more than 70 countries, with urban areas. I captured a rural scene. The same camera system is mounted on tricycles, snow machines, boats, dog sledding, and even camel backs, allowing you to overlay images from around the world and stitch them into a 360-degree view.

And can’t you usually see your face?

To protect people’s privacy, Google has implemented technology that blurs people’s faces. So, if you enter your address and find yourself on the shot, you can clean your face by cutting hedges, cleaning windows, or staring at a giant camera. can not be displayed.

but?

The invention became a detective after it was revealed that Gioacchino Gammino, a 61-year-old Sicilian mafia fugitive, was found on Google Street View. Despite his blurred face, he was admitted to chatting with another man outside the fruit shop in Galapagar, a small town near Madrid, Spain.

who is he?

The convicted murderer was imprisoned for life after being involved in a deadly shooting in 1989. He was at least a top member of the Stida Mafia Group and was often a well-known Kosa and rival. Nostra Mafia. He escaped from a Roman prison in 2002, severing his relationship with his hometown and fleeing.

How was he found online?

Investigators haven’t revealed exactly how he got to Spain, but a thorough investigation seems to have found him in a fruit shop. He lived under the name Manuel. La Cocina de Manu (Manus Kitchen), a Facebook photo of the restaurant where he worked as a chef, revealed his vivid photo showing a scar on his left side. jaw. If further clues were needed, the restaurant (currently closed) also offered a Sicilian dinner.

What did he say when he was caught?

After being arrested in December, Gamino is reportedly detained in Spain and plans to return to Italy. “They say good luck favors the brave,” said the director of the Italian Anti-Mafia Investigative Service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/opinion/19834773.issue-day-google-maps-catches-mafia-gunman-run-20-years/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos