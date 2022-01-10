Measuring the impact of trees on 5G transmission by NIST – OpenGov Asia





The dexterity of the human hand has influenced a team of researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS), which can grab several objects, from small, soft and delicate to large, heavy and bulky. Created a configurable hybrid robot system. .. This technology is expected to impact a variety of industries, including dining meetings, vertical farming, and packaging of fast-moving customer items. This allows you to gradually automate additional tasks within the next few years.

The hybrid robot gripper uses a soft and versatile 3D printed finger with a reconfigurable gripper base. Robot innovation is now within the scope of the technology being introduced into the commercial companion under the startup RoPlus (RO +), a staff of NUS researchers.

The shape, texture, weight, and size of an object affect how it is gripped. This is one of the main reasons why many industries still rely heavily on human effort to pack and handle delicate items. Our hybrid robot gripper technology provides advanced features that enable robots to safely interact with delicate items of various shapes, sizes and stiffness like human hands, thereby providing traditional pick-and-place tasks. Will bring a revolution to.

– Raye Yeow, Associate Professor, Center for Biomedical Engineering and Advanced Robotics, National University of Singapore

Grips can be one of the most typical and pure missions an individual performs, but for robots it’s not intuitive. Robots want to acquire computer-imaginative, visionary, in-depth research, orientation, and detection of the type of object at the entrance in order to acquire human-like grip skills. I’m out. The gripper then mechanically solves the best way to select and place objects, reducing the need for intensive human intervention.

To grow a robot gripper that is as dexterous as a human finger, NUS staff has developed a hybrid robot gripper consisting of three or four soft fingers that can be reconfigured as needed. The fingers are air driven and equipped with a new locking mechanism to adjust stiffness. NUS staff have developed three hybrid robot gripper methods. This can be useful in some situations, like three different fingers.

The first is Gourmet Grip. It’s basically suitable for the finest work, such as delicate bite-sized snacks and harmful meals like tofu, and pack it in the takeaway trash can. This soft hand mode is reconfigurable, so in addition to some space restrictions, it may be possible to accommodate completely different grip poses.

The second type of gripper is called UnisoGrip, or Universal Soft Gripper, and the staff is a very broadly relevant answer. It is typically designed to process packaged items along the conference line when it is in the final stages of being placed in a bin for delivery and shipping. There is a vacuum suction cup that can greatly increase the variation of the grip, and in addition to the soft and rotatable gripper fingers for delicate grips, it can move objects in extra annoying positions such as the corners of the tote bin.

The third type of gripper is fully customizable, primarily based on the GourmetGrip / UnisoGrip platform, to accommodate specific shopper needs and space constraints. This method offers a huge number of grip choices that can handle objects of various shapes, sizes, and packaging materials.

As reported by OpenGov Asia, NUS has also issued recommendations on how societies and organizations can approach artificial intelligence (AI) in ways that truly promote human interests and well-being. Manifest Road to a Human-Centered Digital Society: Human Opportunities, Challenges and Responsibilities in the Age of Machines advocate an approach that enhances the human experience of competence, attribution, management and happiness. It provides seven high-level recommendations that can guide businesses and policy makers in the pursuit of a human-centered approach to AI (HCAI).

