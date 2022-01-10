500 Global and Ashdod Port Company Launches Accelerator Program to Modernize Maritime Technology Industry





The two organizations are working together to help energy, port operations, logistics, and shipping start-ups expand innovative solutions for local and global port and maritime technologies.

San Francisco, January 10, 2022-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Global Venture Capital Company 500 Ashdod, Global and Israel’s main port, Ashdod Port Company (“Ashdod Port”) Launched the first cohort of ports. Accelerator by 500 Global.

AshdodPort and 500Global select up to 14 Israeli startups for their accelerator program. This allows startups to quickly test and validate partnership opportunities with AshdodPort through accelerated proof-of-concepts over a period of 5-6 months.

In this first cohort, Ashdod Port is choosing a startup with energy, port operations, logistics, and transportation solutions. They benefit from 12 weeks of masterclass and coaching from a 500 global international mentor network and receive all support and resources from the port, including product testing space.

“Unlike traditional accelerator programs focused on scaling and growth education, startups selected by 500Global as AshdodPort Accelerator have specific opportunities to dive directly into proof-of-concept, a fast way to pilots, partnerships and integration. We are pleased to be able to help start-ups in the maritime sector grow and grow with innovative partners, ”said EeLing Lim, Executive Director of the 500 Global Global Program. ..

“Last year we showed that the world of shipping and sea routes is important for the proper functioning of the global economy, where an estimated 90% of cargo is transported by sea. We appear to be eager to absorb.” It is invading the “blue sea”. We are pleased to congratulate the 500 Global victory and take this opportunity to work with them to help drive innovation in the marine world, “says Shiko Zana. , CEO of the Board of Directors of Ashdod Harbor.

Applications for Ashdod Port Accelerator by 500 Global will be accepted from January 10th to February 3rd, 2022. The program and proof of concept will be held from March to September 2022. Interested startups can apply by getting more information from https: //. Ecosystem. 500.co / ashdod-port-accelerator

About 500 global

500 Global is a venture capital firm with $ 1.8 billion in assets under management and is an early investor in the founders of building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation and capital can unleash long-term value and drive economic growth. We work closely with key stakeholders to advise governments and businesses on the best ways to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem and enable startups to thrive. 500 Global has helped more than 6,000 founders representing more than 2,500 companies operating in 77 countries. Our portfolio includes 41 companies worth more than $ 1 billion and 125 companies worth more than $ 100 million. With over 140 team members, based in more than 15 countries, we have experience as an entrepreneur, investor and operator in the world’s leading technology companies.

About Ashdod Port

The port of Israel, Ashdod, is Israel’s main seaport in a strategically advantageous location, approximately 40 km from Tel Aviv, close to the country’s major commercial centers and highways.

This press release is for general informational or educational purposes only. 500 Global and Ashdodd Port are independent third parties. This program is operated by the 500 Startups Incubator, LLC’s Ashdod Port, and under no circumstances may content provided as part of such programs, services, or events be invested, legal, or taxed by either party. , Or should not be interpreted as accounting advice. The parties have taken reasonable steps to ensure that the information contained in this press release is accurate and up-to-date, but are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Nothing is said about the content of this press release or the specific consequences of relying on third party links. Under no circumstances should the content of this press release be construed as investment advice. The content or information in this press release should not be construed as an offer or advice to solicit the sale or purchase of securities of any party in this document. This is a non-investment program and participation in the program does not include or guarantees investment from 500 Global, Ashdod Port or their respective affiliates. However, participation in the program does not prevent 500 Global, Ashdod Port, or their affiliates from considering future investments in participating companies.

