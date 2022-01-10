RBI establishes new fintech division to promote innovation and research





The FinTech division was first established under the regulatory division and then moved to the Payments and Payment Systems (DPSS) division in 2020.

In 2021, FinTech start-ups earned $ 7.97 billion in 280 transactions, demonstrating the significant need for regulation and policy.

The fintech sector is at the forefront with funding from marquee investors. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now established the FinTech Division to promote the sector through innovation and provide an undivided focus.

FinTech’s outlook is so evolving that new departments derived from DPSS will overlook regulations, identify opportunities and challenges, provide a research framework, and support RBI policymaking.

As seen in Inc42, according to an internal notice, Subrata Das, RBI’s chief GM, said that all issues related to promoting constructive innovation and incubation in the fintech sector have broad impacts on the financial sector and markets. It states that it may give. Those under the jurisdiction of the bank are traded with the FinTech division. All issues related to inter-regulatory and internal coordination regarding FinTech shall also be handled by the department.

The FinTech division came into effect on January 5, 2022, but has not yet been updated in the list of department directories with RBI 30 and above.

The division is likely to be headed by Ajay Kumar Choudhary, one of RBI’s executive directors, reportedly. Choudhary has more than 30 years of experience in supervision, regulation, currency management, payments and payments, among other areas of RBI. He was recently promoted to his current role. He was previously the Chief GM of the Supervisory Department.

A graduate of the University of Delhi, Choudhary, formerly a member of NABARD, led a small mission at the Bank of Mauritius.

The need for fintech departments

According to Inc42 data, India’s FinTech ecosystem (the highest of all sectors) has total funding of $ 7.97 billion in 280 transactions, doubling year-on-year. From 2014 to 2021, more than $ 1050 worth of transactions, worth more than $ 20 billion, were recorded by domestic fintech startups.

Apart from settlement startups, lending and investment technology were the top sub-sectors. Still, start-ups have great opportunities, as only 30-40 Mn of India’s 795 Mn and above Internet users have access to high quality FinTech products.

At the same time, of the $ 500 billion worth of financial markets in 2021, the $ 31 billion worth of fintech sector shows a significant need for regulation and policy.

Some of the other policies / activities that play a central role in the RBI are:

The establishment of the independent FinTech division took place shortly after RBI issued a framework that enables small digital payments in offline mode. Users will be able to perform small transactions (up to 200 Rs) offline (without internet or telecom connection) using channels or devices such as cards, wallets and mobile devices.

