Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G Price Announced in India





Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE5G, the first flagship smartphone in 2022, in India. Priced at Rs 49,999, the device will be available tomorrow (January 11th) and comes with the latest Exynos chipset, a professional grade camera, available in four colors.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE5G Price and Availability

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available in two variations – the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options are listed at Rs49,999. The better version just adds storage and doesn’t offer a significant hardware upgrade – 256GB with Rs 53,999.In addition, HDFC Bank Card holders will receive a flat rate of Rs. 5000 cashback at online retailers such as Amazon.in, Samsung’s official website, and some retailers.

The phone features an iconic counter-cut design in four colors: lavender, white, graphite and olive (watched in a video out of Reddit’s box at the end of last month).

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G Specifications and Hardware

The Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch Full HD + AMOLED display (1920 x 1080) and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device comes with AI-based blue light control and a 240Hz touch sampling rate for responsive scrolling. This phone has a 5nm Exynos 2100 processor and is paired with 8GB of RAM.

It features a vertical triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a flagship grade 12MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra wide camera. For selfies and video calls, the front has a 32 MP camera for dual recording that can be captured from both the front and back at the same time. The professional-grade camera system comes with portrait mode, enhanced night mode, and 30x space zoom for a spectacular experience.

The device is backed up with a 25W ultra-fast charge, wireless fast charge 2.0, and a 4500mAh battery that supports power sharing that can turn your phone into a wireless charger. Depending on the settings, you can also set or disable the charging speed to prevent overheating. It also features an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/samsung-galaxy-s21-fe-5g-price-announced-in-india-7715667/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos