When uncertainty can be motivating





COVID-19 has taken nearly two years and we continue to deal with many uncertainties. Are we preparing for the end of the pandemic, or do we need to find a way to live with the pandemic indefinitely? Are we planning to return to the office or should we continue working from home?

Living with uncertainty can cause a sharp drop in motivation, especially if you think you’re out of control, says Ayelet Fishbach, author of the amazing lesson of Get it Done: Science of Motivation. ..

“For some people, even if they can control their chances of getting sick, they feel that the pandemic is out of our control,” she says. “We use the word’helplessness’to understand why people aren’t trying to change their situation. They don’t think they can escape their destiny. This is the dark side of uncertainty. There are fewer actions. “

When uncertainty is good

People generally don’t like uncertainty, but applying it to incentives can have the opposite effect and actually motivate them, Fishback says. “When the rewards are uncertain, we tend to work harder,” she says.

In the past, activists have tested the impact of uncertain incentives on animals and created two reward schedules. One is a continuous schedule in which the animal is rewarded for each correct response, and the other is an intermittent schedule in which the animal is rewarded only when: Perform the action.

“Surprisingly, intermittent schedules work better,” says Fishback. “When the animal doesn’t know when the reward will come, the animal will continue to have hope, and even when there are no more treats to be distributed, it will continue to say, sit, stay, be quiet, come, etc. increase.”

Uncertain rewards also motivate humans. Fishbach, a professor of behavioral science and marketing at the University of Chicago Booth Business School, conducted experiments with colleagues to test the effects of uncertain incentives. Participants were asked to drink about 1 quart and half the water in 2 minutes. Some were offered a $ 2 fixed reward, while others were told to receive a $ 1 or $ 2 uncertain reward determined by the coin toss. More people in the group who received uncertain rewards drank water within the time limit.

“I don’t know if your efforts will pay off, so I want to know,” says Fishback. “Uncertainty itself is not fun. No one likes to stay in the dark. But resolving uncertainty, learning the rewards of your efforts, and thereby moving from darkness to light. , Psychologically rewarding. Athletes remain motivated despite the fact that victory is by no means certain. “

How to take advantage of uncertainty

Fortunately, uncertain incentives are common. For example, when applying for a job or school, I don’t know if the application will be successful, so I feel like trying hard. Uncertainty can also be used to motivate dreams and solutions by setting goals that are uncertain if they can be fully achieved.

For example, a survey of marathon runners found that more people completed less than four hours than four hours later. “The reason is that people challenge themselves and set a goal of finishing within four hours,” says Fishbach. “For many, they aren’t sure if they can do it. It’s exciting and motivating, keeping many people just below their goals.”

One day you will not be able to reach your goal. You are uncertain about it and it keeps things challenging and exciting. “In the future, accept the uncertainty,” says Fishback. “It keeps you motivated.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90709777/this-is-when-uncertainty-can-be-motivating-according-to-science The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos