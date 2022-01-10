Google is “frustrated” with Apple to abandon this messaging technology for the iPhone





Apple iMessage may not be as popular as WhatsApp in India. However, its native messaging app remains a popular mode of communication in the United States, where the iPhone dominates the phone market and the young user base is large. Apple expanded FaceTime to Android users in the COVID pandemic last year, but the iMessage app hasn’t reached Android users yet. Hiroshi Lockheimer, who oversees all of Google’s operating systems as Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems, has criticized Apple for not using the technology available to make iMessage available to everyone. He even claims that Apple “uses peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell its products.”

Lockheimer also said the same thing in an article titled “Why Apple’s iMessage is Winning: Teens are afraid of the green text bubble” in The Wall Street Journal. The report essentially claims that Apple treats iMessage text from iPhone and Android phones differently, which is causing divisions in society. The pressure from this companion is more pronounced among teens. To get started, iMessage can receive messages from Android smartphones, but it’s delivered as a text message and the chat bubble is green. Similarly, Android users can’t send notes to iMessage. This is for iPhone users only. If two iPhone users are communicating via iMessage, the chat bubble is blue.

In an article in The Wall Street Journal, Rockheimer argues: The solution already exists and we encourage Apple to work with other mobile industries to implement it. We believe that people should have the ability to connect with each other without human restrictions. You don’t have to do this. “

Android’s official Twitter handle also criticized Apple, saying: Text messages should connect us and there is a solution. Let’s fix this as an industry. “

An integrated iMessage solution in RCS format, but what is it?

The technology mentioned by Rockheimer is Google’s global RCS or Rich Communication Services in Google Messages in 2020. In another tweet, Rockheimer said: There is a really clear solution. This is an open invitation to people who can do this right. We are here to help, “clearly tells the RCS. RCS is a messaging standard aimed at upgrading standard SMS technology. This essentially transforms your native messaging app to: Services like WhatsApp or iMessage that allow you to send multimedia files, create group chats, etc. using Wi-Fi. If iMessage uses RCS, Android users can share these benefits.

Apple claims that publishing iMessage to other platforms will make iOS and the iPhone more vulnerable to hackers. However, experts claim that iPhone users around the world are already using other services such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, and this discussion is currently invalid.

