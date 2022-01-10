Tambwar: Annus Mirabilis and Nigeria’s democratic plunge





Paul Obi

“The good news to alleviate all this melancholy is that democracy is self-correcting in nature. Here people are sovereigns. Inadequate political leaders can be replaced. Stupid policies can be changed. Miserable mistakes can be undone. “– Theodore C. Sorensen.

It was the English poet John Dryden who translated the Latin usage of the word, Annus Mirabilis, into English to recreate the Dutch conquest of the Dutch Navy over Normandy and other medieval victories. did. Today, 2022 could fall within the same threshold in Nigeria. Alternatively, the country could plunge from Annus Mirabilis to Annus Horribilis. This is a huge year, specifically, 2023 beckoning. Since the inauguration of President Muhammad Buhari in 2015, Nigeria’s road to a great nation-state has been under serious threat. Seven years later, it became devastating and intolerable to the public. Economics, security, politics, growth, development and innovation are shaking the stagnation. Still, in all these swamps, Buhari’s remedy for those that afflict Nigeria is for us to return to the farm, or “return to the land.”

Therefore, to plan a new course, 2022 provides clues to the hope that Nigeria will surpass the gorgeous orchestra of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and set the country on a new path to Nigeria for better negotiations. increase. And in 2022, there will be a new desire to reset life, hopes, promises and Nigeria to a fertile land. To unify a polarized nation. To restore its tattered micro and macro economy; instead of returning to Buhari’s archaic medieval farmland, to return to the 21st century victory path driven by big tech, innovation, and the youth of mobile. ..

Thus, in 2022, the Annus Mirabilis signpost is alive, waiting to be kicked and used, uncovering great potential for the nation. It demands the urgency to remodel Nigeria from seven years of locusts and blend her with future lucrative years. Therefore, all of us are obliged to stop the hegemonic knowledge of Buhari in the nepotic of rule over a more broadly unified country. The birthday of today’s Governor of Sokoto, Aminuwajiri Tambuwar, comes to mind when it comes to summarizing all these needs.

In essence, Wardsmiths, fortune-tellers, denialists, proponents, essays, and professionals may not have properly placed and placed Tambwar’s location, especially in the winding history of Nigeria, especially in recent years. If Nigeria withdraws from the solar eclipse in 2023, we cannot deny the fact that the country will not thank anyone but Tambwar. Tambwar’s relentless efforts to reset opposition, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to revive our democracy, says Nigeria can prevent Nigeria from establishing a solid position in authoritarianism and totalitarianism. It provides a faint hope and confidence. The type that is prevalent in Abuja deserves praise.

Some argue that the Governor of Sokoto has sacrificed caliphate politics to ensure that PDP is vibrant and the key to saving Nigeria from the destructive machines of APC. In doing so, the smooth ride quality of the PDP and the emergence of Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman cannot be far from Tambwar’s handiwork to stabilize the party.

Still, as the next Nigerian president’s search revolves around, Tambwar’s name continues to stand out as the president with the necessary capabilities to repair the fence destroyed by the APC. His mission is to bring together war-torn tribes, pioneer new and pure conversations about Nigeria, and advocate the best economic policies to relocate Nigeria. Conversely, demands for zoning, fairness, justice, and impartiality can undermine Tambwar’s true ambition to serve Nigeria. Still, he is not given the despair and threat that others want.

In understanding Nigeria’s equation of power, Tambwar is the power of nature, the providence of God, the time, the place, and how they all shape the event and help God bequeath the destined political power. I know This thirst allows him to steadily approach ambition, the quest for power, and the position of authority, with some calm and humility. Tambwar listened to the call when Nigeria’s biggest messenger landed at the PDP’s Port Harcourt tournament in 2018 to convey a message from the country’s last surviving general, the invisible hand. ..

The question now is, will the starters and benefactors of the event replicate their good intentions to Tambwar this time? In history, there is a way to stir a country from its fragments to greatness. It has the potential to be like a mysterious force to catapult an individual who has a magic wand to pull the nation away from crisis and political jigsaw puzzles. Nigeria is in dire straits and needs to be seriously redeemed. In America, history was imposed on Franklin D. Roosevelt. Winston Churchill, UK; Charles de Gaulle, France; Nelson Mandela, South Africa. Who will bring history to Nigeria in 2023?

Answering the above questions is very important as Nigeria faces the year of elections in 2023. This is clear given that the quality of leadership the country has had over the last two decades has failed to unravel the potential and greatness of Nigeria. God and nature have bestowed everything you can think of in Nigeria. Leadership remains the country’s largest Achilles heel. This year, Nigeria will have to unravel and solve leadership challenges or perish in an uncertain future. Who will solve the crisis?

As Nigeria’s democracy plunges further, the views and aspirations of its citizens are no longer important. Recall that Mr. Buhari said state police were not a problem. Among other things, restructuring, transparent and technically backed electoral systems, and the constitutional right of voters to evaluate and rank the performance of what they print in voting. Where does Nigeria go from here? Who will ring the cat and the nation of Nigeria? Did Nigerians rely on democracy itself to self-correct the monumental fall of APC, and did Buhari jump into Nigeria?

In the quote at the beginning of this article, Theodore C. Sorensen, an American “intellectual blood bank” and former adviser to President JF Kennedy, said in the opening quote of this article that the country and its citizens alike developed democracy itself and made democratic mistakes. Said that it can be corrected. APC, pretending to be democracy, has brought Nigeria the most insidious and infectious reductions – its economy, unity and global status. Its currency, work, innovation, and its vibrant youth. Therefore, we are forced to use democracy to correct the pain, suffering, discord, nepotism, and the fall of the African giant, rather than authoritarian tactics.

Will Tambuwar answer the call to go forward and correct his mistakes? Or will he work together to make a positive difference? Tambuwar has adapted to Nigeria’s geopolitical environment and culture. From Agbokim Falls – John Owan Hainaut’s mansion. Oj ba – Seyi Makinde, the village of Mbutu – Emeka Ihedioha, is the hometown of Nyesom Wike in Rumuikpirikom and has crossed Nigeria so much that the mysterious and metaphysical forces of Ruben Abati hinder him. Apart from that, it’s easy to understand how to rule Nigeria. Will Tambuwal put Nigeria first and save Nigeria from a democratic plunge? His record as chair of the PDP Governor’s Forum and how they saved Nigeria from the one-party system show that Nigeria is the first in Tambwar. Even if it has to be America’s first moderated and sophisticated version of Donald Trump.

Time is important. Today is Tambuwar’s birthday. Born about 56 years ago in Tambuwar, Sokoto. Over the years, with Allah’s grace, mercy, and victory, he overcame the challenges of life and brought victory to many. Beyond the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Governor, and the Speaker of the PDP Governor Forum. For this writer, Tambwar’s role as the leader of the Governor of PDP, and his intervention in saving Nigeria and saving PDP from collapse, is the most legendary, historical and bold legacy of his time. The bailout was a great joy blow to Nigeria’s descent to authoritarianism, one-party system, tyranny rule, and a more democratic recession.

As Tambuwar celebrates today, Nigeria is plunging further into the undemocratic lawn. The election bill is uncertain. The sacredness of the 2023 vote is uncertain. The tribes are fighting each other over who occupies the premium seats in the presidential residence, Naira is rampaging and swirling, his own Sokoto state, and other states in the north. The west and northeast are facing onslaught from ISWAP, ISIS and Boko Haram. So where are we going from here?

Therefore, his birthday is a coincidence. It’s a year of PDP and APC resolving or crushing presidential primary conflicts and zoning, and a year of large-scale polls that dominate or hurt Nigeria. Can Tambwar really make 2022 the real year of Annus Mirabilis? It should start by stopping the big battle in which zone Wajiri creates the PDP presidential ticket. Given that Tambwar and his co-governor put Nigeria first, Annus Mirabilis could be politically feasible. If the Governor of Sokoto can help prevent the greedy lips, fairness, justice and loss of justice of those in power, we can only witness it. It’s Tambuwar’s birthday. Will it be Annus Mirabilis politically for Nigeria? Let’s toast to Aminuwajiri Tambuwar’s 56th birthday until the PDP primary and Saturday, February 18, 2023. A toast of refined wine to Matawaren Sokoto, the first caliphate prince.

happy Birthday!

Obi is an Abuja-based journalist and political communication expert.

