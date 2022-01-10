Google Maps was the most downloaded travel app in 2021





Google Maps isn’t a big surprise, but Booking.com surpassed its rival Airbnb in 2021 in online travel agency category downloads by nearly 20 million. It’s not a game changer, but it’s important that Booking digs into Airbnb’s formidable direct. -Reservation benefits.

Google Maps was the world’s most downloaded travel app in 2021, with 106 million downloads, framing Uber to maintain that distinction in 2020.

In fact, according to Apptopia.com, transportation apps such as Google Maps, Uber, Didi, Bolt, Lyft, Where Is My Train, and Grab ranked 7th out of the top 10 in 2021.

Of course, you can claim that navigation apps and ride-sharing apps aren’t “travel”, but they certainly fall into this category. All of these apps are used by locals and travelers.

(See the world’s most downloaded travel and online travel agency apps in the two graphs below.)

Download statistics are not a purely popular function. It also reflects the amount of marketing resources companies spend to attract these installations.

In October, Google Maps, CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, added climate-friendly routing in the United States to help drivers find low-emission routes and warn drivers of wildfire. Said that it has expanded the function to do.

Google Maps goes far beyond navigation apps, and last year introduced “an easier way to view local services offered by businesses, from hair extensions to car repairs.” Philipp Schindler, Google’s CEO, said at the time.

Booking.com (3), an online travel agency based in Europe, and Airbnb (5), a short-term rental giant headquartered in the United States, are the only two pure travel apps on the list of top 10 travel apps. did. Download worldwide in 2021.

When it came to the top 10 most downloaded online travel agency apps in the world in 2021, the top three were Booking.com, Airbnb and Hopper, the latter becoming much more mainstream than last year.

Of the top 10 most downloaded online travel agency apps in the world, Expedia Group has four of them: Expedia (4), Vrbo (6), Trivago (7), Hotels.com (8) It occupies).

Expedia Group claims to be turning the company to mobile.

“And on the tourist side, we weren’t really an app-first company,” said Peter Kern, CEO of Expedia Group, at an investor conference in early December. “We are now an app-first company. It includes all the great features that come with tools that will help you throughout your trip. This will get you information and information on your shopping pass. Can be obtained. “

Booking Holdings has secured two of the top 10 most downloaded online travel agency apps: Booking.com (1) and Agoda (5). Booking’s Kayak brand didn’t make it into the top 10 because Expedia Group’s Trivago was the only metasearch, or comparative shopping brand.

Reservation considers mobile to be a top priority as it requires more direct booking.

Last month, Booking Holdings Chief Financial Officer David Golden told investors and analysts, “This app is not only a great booking experience because it’s clean and you can answer the phone, but it’s also a very important real estate. So it’s very strategic. ” “In the future, mobile users of apps will probably have hundreds of apps on their phones, but most people have only a handful, perhaps 20. The position to be and the real estate of the app are very important. “

India-based hotel booking site and operator Oyo entered the world’s most downloaded online travel agency app in 2021 and ranked Hotels.com in 8th place with 12 million downloads. ..

According to Zee News, Oyo CEO Ritesh Agarwal recorded 503,000 bookings on December 30th and 31st, tweeting that 58% of these New Year’s bookings were made on the day of their stay.

The 10 most downloaded travel apps in the world 2021AppDownloads1. Google Maps 106 M2. Uber94 M3. Booking.com 63M4. Google Earth 57M5. Airbnb 44M6. Didi27 M7. Bolt25M8. Lyft 23.3 M9. Where is my Train23.1M10? Grab23M

Source: Apptopia.com

Note: Apptopia only collects iOS data from that country, so these statistics do not properly measure Chinese apps.

The 10 most downloaded online travel agency apps in the world 2021AppDownloads1. Booking.com 63M2. Airbnb 44M3. Hopper 19M4. Expedia 15M5. Agoda14 M6. Vrbo 13.4 M7. Trivago 13 M8. Hotels.com 12M8. Oyo12 M9. Tripadvisor 9.7M

Source: Apptopia.com

