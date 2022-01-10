GoodWe highlights the role of smart technology in rebranding and transforming the future of energy





As GoodWe sees innovation as an important brand pillar, both the new logo and its accompanying brand slogan, “Smart Energy Innovator,” have been rebranded to bring out this high-tech identity. The new logo will be officially released on January 78, 2022. The new product design then incorporates a new logo, highlighting the innovative brand identity behind the product.

As a smart energy innovator, GoodWe is committed to innovation centered on net-zero technology. Digital interconnection is an important belief in our vision for the future of new energy. The company’s goal is to provide a fully integrated solution to new digital energy. We have invested heavily in the research and development of products and systems that operate intelligently and efficiently and can ultimately improve the productivity, safety, cost and sustainability of energy systems.

GoodWe has also revamped its website with a clean look optimized to provide a smooth and user-friendly experience for site visitors. GoodWe’s brand personality has also been redefined to emphasize a “strong, competent and reputable” brand identity. This new identity reflects the brand’s core values ​​of professionalism and credibility.

Collaboration and sharing are also part of GoodWe’s core values, thus creating a sustainable energy community that can provide value to all key stakeholders while creating a sustainable future for the planet, humanity and the future. Started to build. generation.

Daniel Huang, CEO and Founder of GoodWe, emphasizes that “GoodWe is determined to be a major driver of global efforts to transform the world’s energy and build a sustainable future.” increase. This mission is guided by the company’s ultimate vision of driving the world’s smart energy transition.

On January 8, 2022, GoodWe will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new headquarters in Suzhou High-Tech Zone, Jiangsu Province. The headquarters, which will expand to 20 floors above ground and 3 floors below ground, will be a major investment and will house smart energy R & D facilities equipped with smart technology and where some of the company’s solar products and technology research will be carried out.

GoodWe’s rebranding provides a cleaner and more streamlined look based on our commitment to helping our customers move to cleaner, more streamlined products and energy systems that achieve efficiency. Brands see smart technology as an important tool in transforming the global energy space and are smarter and more efficient to help meet future energy needs to achieve shared global Net Zero goals. We are working on the development of energy solutions. ..

Source GoodWe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/ae/news-releases/goodwe-rebrands-highlighting-the-role-of-smart-tech-in-transforming-the-future-of-energy-301456945.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos