Your usefulness at work is hurting your work performance





One of the things I learned in elementary school was the importance of helping others. Whether showing how to find a cafeteria for a new child or collecting paperwork for a teacher, the concept was clear. It is a virtue to be useful.

But as soon as we entered the business world, we learned that becoming an office helper, especially today, where the “office” is virtual to many, sacrifices our personal productivity and creativity. rice field.

Many years of employees with in-depth knowledge of the system rely on their colleagues for instructions and approval. High-performing people often leave their jobs to help new employees and are required to gain more weight than others. These short-term workers can be paralyzed while waiting for approval of their work.

This “collaboration overload” can negatively impact not only our ability to perform our duties, but also our general well-being. It is important that the organization empowers its employees to protect their time and sanity. That way, the instinct of being useful does no more harm than good.

Collaboration consumes most of our week

The amount of time we spend collaborating with others on “collaboration” (email, instant messaging, phone calls, video chat, etc.) has increased dramatically over the last decade. According to McKinsey, email and other in-house collaboration activities take up 42% of the average knowledge worker’s time, spending less time on deeper, more focused solo work.

This problem was exacerbated only when knowledge workers abandoned the shared office to WFH during the COVID-19 pandemic. I couldn’t lean forward to ask simple questions to my neighbors, so I had to resort to remote work communication tools that spend more time of the day. According to a Microsoft study, voice and video call times doubled during the pandemic, and instant messaging traffic surged 65% for some remote work teams.

Uber tracked collaboration tool usage during this period, increasing meetings by 40%, average attendees per meeting by 45%, and Zoom meetings and Slack messages by a factor of three. This showed a 30% reduction in focus time (two hours or more of uninterrupted work on a particular task or project), which strongly correlates with employee productivity levels.

The more time you spend collaborating, the longer it takes to complete tasks that require intensive focus. This extends our working days to evening hours and even weekends, increasing the risk of burnout. And the most useful of us is the highest risk.

Mainly the problem of self-harm

It’s easy to blame Zoom and Slack because it’s hard to find time to focus. In fact, Lucid surveyed 1,000 full-time workers, and 37% of people who work remotely at least three days a week say that constant notifications from collaboration tools are negatively impacting their creativity. I found that I was there.

But there’s more to the story. Studies show that 20% to 35% of value-added collaborations come from just 3% to 5% of employees. These “extra mylars” have built a reputation for being talented employees and ambitious helpers, and are continuously drawn to collaborative and support requests. As a result, their ability to perform their duties may be reduced.

Unfortunately, much of this teamwork is done under radar, so management is unaware and unaware. This is especially true for hybrid and remote configurations that are not visible at the top, as one-on-one meetings take place online.

To further complicate matters, all of this collaboration comes with the additional cost of context switching. Research shows that whether it takes 30 seconds to read an email, or an hour’s meeting, it can take up to 20 minutes to refocus on the task you’re working on if interrupted.

Adding WFH’s daily distractions (spouse, children, pets, door knockers, dishes that need to be washed) can upset the balance between work and life.

Prevention of collaboration overload and burnout

Excessive collaboration can lead to burnout, and people find it unappreciated, frustrated, and constantly exhausted, looking for another job (which definitely doesn’t help).

Top performers know that saying “yes” to a collaboration request means saying “no” to anything else. Understanding the best areas to actually add value, rather than agreeing to another meeting because you want to be like a team player, will help you manage your time more effectively.

Here are some other tactics to protect your productivity and creativity:

Block Time: Block calendar time for intensive work so that it is visible to colleagues and does not respond to non-urgent messages during that time. Agenda-setting: Make sure the agenda is clear at every meeting you make and tell attendees that there is a hard stop at the end. (If you don’t run a meeting, ask the person on the agenda to help everyone stay on the topic.) Stand-up meetings: Regular with colleagues and other project stakeholders. Schedule a dedicated stand-up meeting. Encourage everyone to have questions or problems at this designated time to reduce interruptions on the remaining weekdays. Boundaries: Clarify managers and team members the start and end of working hours and stick to them as much as possible to protect personal resources.

If you’re reluctant to do these things, or if you say “no” to collaboration, it indicates a problem that needs to be addressed at a higher level. If you’re feeling the impact of a collaboration overload, maybe some of your colleagues. Talk to your manager or even your HR department about investing in knowledge-sharing tools. Build in time for deep work.For those of us who have been taught to cherish the hustle, it can be difficult to recognize that thinking is working, but that’s when magic happens.

Chris Savage, co-founder and CEO of video hosting platform Wistia, explains this in a must-read blog post. Give yourself time to do it.

In the early days of the company, Savage hesitated to look at his then-empty calendar. “I dreamed that one day my calendar would be full of important things.”

But he now admits much of the company’s growth to that blank space. In his spare time, he writes:

“It’s hard to think of free-form thinking as a job because many of them don’t bring about concrete changes or progress,” says Savage, who has 500,000 customers. “Still, the most important and influential ideas come from free thinking.”

Jennifer Smith is the CEO and co-founder of Scribe, an app that automatically generates step-by-step how-to guides for any task. A graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Business School, Smith was previously a technology investor and advisor at McKinsey and Gray Rock Partners.

