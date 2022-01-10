Why Amazon Wants to Stand By The Government of India To Win The Cloud War





Amazon Web Services (AWS) took 10 years to launch its first infrastructure region after arriving in India in 2006. However, the announcement of the second region came within four years. Call it the growing interest in cloud computing for service delivery and the promotion of data localization by the government. AWS, the market leader in the cloud, is urged to meet the unique business expectations of free flow of data across borders while addressing the government’s nationalist aspirations.

The Joint Parliamentary Commission, which worked on the report on the 2019 Personal Data Protection Bill, was recently reported to want the bill to limit the use of sensitive and non-personal data to predefined purposes. .. Previously, an expert committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had developed the principles for non-personal data governance to work in India.

These limiting qualities amaze big tech companies doing business in India. From increasing compliance costs to hampering innovation, tech giants are cautious about domestic data localization policies. “Data localization comes with overhead. Prohibiting cross-border data flow and data sharing can lead to loss of access and benefits to cloud technologies for Indian companies, such as big data processing and machine learning.” Said Rahul Sharma, President of AWS India and South Asia (the world’s public sector). ..

AWS has successfully dominated India’s cloud space in the media, small business, and public services segments. The scale of services in these areas is huge and regularly generates big data for our clients. AWS leadership feels that Indian SaaS companies will be at a disadvantage if the government actively promotes data localization. “Allowing the free flow of data across borders is very important for India, especially if we want to reach our goal of becoming a $ 5 trillion economy by 2025 … India is very important for SaaS unicorns. There are many opportunities to come in a little blocker [with localisation]”Sharma adds.

However, Sharma argues that AWS is working with the government on this issue and will continue to do so. It was the first multinational company to participate in the government after launching the data area in Mumbai in 2016. Since arriving in India in 2006, tech giants have cut prices significantly and continue to offer services at affordable prices, he adds. Indian company.

The company manipulates state policy and sees the government and public sector as a major growth opportunity for India. We work with various central and state ministries to innovate the provision of public services. Last year, in collaboration with NITI Aayog and Intel, we launched the Frontier Technology Cloud Innovation Center in the Delhi office of a think tank. With government as facilitators, start-ups, industry experts, and companies as beneficiaries, AWS is in a position to benefit from engagement with both ends in various disciplines. Similarly, in partnership with MeitY, the company provided the quantum computing service Amazon Brakt to a group of selected scientists through the Quantum Computing Application Lab. The company’s captain feels that large-scale government-free infrastructure requires the adoption of technology on an unprecedented scale for India to become a digital economy, which is a great opportunity for the company. I am.

Technology leaders also know that while the government is the first adopter of Big Tech, its actual users are in the corporate space. Unlike rivals Microsoft and Google, which focus on B2C while chasing AWS leads in the cloud space, AWS keeps retail customers away and happy with businesses of all sizes. Its partner and app ecosystem makes it a cloud space aggregator targeting the B2B segment. “We are back in the integration of apps into our services. After asking our customers what solutions they are looking for, we go back and develop those solutions. Our eco. The system has more than 200 services developed in this way, “said Puneet Chandok, President of AWS India and South Asia (Amazon Internet Services).

AWS has created a set of services for each of the larger controlling sectors, such as media, financial services, and healthcare, in the 200 mentioned by Chandok. For small businesses, on the other hand, AWS has a segment of services called the Amazon Digital Suite, which provides the tools most small businesses need to make decisions about digitalization or scale acquisition in the cloud. With this suite, Chandok feels that AWS is focusing on “technology simplification” for Indian businesses, especially for segments that are still learning digital trading tricks. “Amazon Digital Suite is a collection of seven technologies from partners who offer simple services such as accounting, customer care and payroll. They are bundled as one suite that is intuitive, affordable and has no exit barriers. “He adds.

AWS stands out from its Indian competitors, who see government as an accelerator for digital adoption and companies of all sizes in the cloud as long-term revenue spinners.

