MeMed Raises $ 93 Million in Private Financing Round





Host Response Technology specialist MeMed has announced a $ 93 million private funding round, with the company’s total funding exceeding $ 200 million, including support from the US Department of Defense and the EU Commission.

The funds will be used to scale up manufacturing, accelerate commercialization, and expand the MeMeds hosted immune response product portfolio.

The MeMeds Technology Suite provides physicians with an important patient management solution that decodes the body’s immune response within minutes and addresses key clinical dilemmas. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently granted groundbreaking approval to use the MeMedBV test. We need MeMedKey, a platform that helps healthcare providers distinguish between bacterial and viral infections in both children and adults. MeMed has also developed a MeMed COVID-19 severity test to predict the severity outcomes of COVID-19 patients. Europe.

The latest funding includes new and existing funding such as Horizontal Ventures, Shavit Capital, Social Capital, La Maison Partners, Touchwood Capital, Caesara Medical Holdings, Union Tech Ventures, ClaI Insurance, Phoenix Insurance, Poalim Equity and Western Technology Investment. We are attracting investors.

Eran Eden, Co-Founder and CEO of MeMeds, said: This new investment will enable MeMed to expand its business, especially in the United States. Our network of partnerships provides broad patient access to our technology and expands our product portfolio of pioneering host response solutions.

Patrick Zhang of Hawaiins Ventures added: We strongly believe that the MeMeds strategy, which uses host immune response technology, is a major advance in two major health care issues today: increased antimicrobial resistance and effective improvement with unnecessary prescribing of antibiotics. I am. Triage of patients infected with COVID-19. We look forward to MeMed, a category leader in this area, playing a role in transforming the way disease is diagnosed and treated to improve the health care of patients around the world.

