Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G First Impression: Riding the Waves





The Samsung Galaxy S20FE and Galaxy S20FE 5G have been very successful for the company, and Samsung is reported to have sold more than 10 million units worldwide so far. Not surprisingly, Samsung wants to stay on this wave and there is no better way to do this than to follow up with a new version.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India. It’s the long-awaited smartphone that offers the same flagship-level specifications and features as the Premium S21 series in the same way as before, but hasn’t had a premium price since its launch. Samsung sent us a unit for review, and while it’s in progress, here’s a peek at what you can expect from Samsung’s latest value flagship.

The premium experience begins with packaging, which is a minimalist and slim box, similar to what this phone brother comes in. Inside, you’ll find a phone, a USB Type-C-Type-C cable, and a SIM eject tool. In modern flagship fashion, like last year’s FE model, there is no power adapter in the box.

Compared to Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G doesn’t change the game significantly, mainly because the old phone is packed in the already featured gills. Instead, there are some evolutionary changes such as design and SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G, like the Galaxy S21 series, uses a contour-cut design for the camera module, but this part is made of plastic rather than metal, so it’s not an extension of the frame. The back panel is also made of plastic, but the display is equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus for added scratch protection. The metal frame feels sturdy, with a power button and volume button on the right, a USB port and a dual SIM tray at the bottom. There is no headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE5G has a fingerprint sensor in the display

The S21 FE 5G is 7.9mm, which is quite slim, and is definitely 177g lighter than the 190g of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The graphite color unit I have makes the design a bit boring, but thankfully there are also bright shades such as olive, lavender and white. The phone is available in two storage variations, 128GB and 256GB, both with the same 8GB of RAM. However, the SIM tray is not the hybrid type found on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, so the internal storage cannot be expanded.

On the front is a large, bright 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is flat on all sides and the bezel is relatively slim. The notch has a 32-megapixel selfie camera and an optical fingerprint sensor inside the display. The display looks great with good color and sharpness in the short amount of time I’ve been using. The fingerprint sensor also works well and has a high refresh rate, which makes it smooth to use.

The next big change is SoC. The Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G is equipped with the Exynos 2100, which is the same chip found in Samsung’s flagship S21 series. I was hoping that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC would be seen in this phone version sold in India. This is because it is included in some global variants, especially because the Galaxy S20 FE5G was based on the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Nonetheless, the Exynos 2100 is still a flagship SoC and we plan to test its pace with a full review.

In terms of software, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with One UI 4, which is based on Android 12. The new version has minor tweaks to the interface and the entire menu, but overall it looks familiar.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G Minimal Bundle Shows Modern Flagship Unpacking Experience

Many features of Samsung Galaxy S20FE5G have been carried over to Galaxy S21FE5G. Dustproof / waterproof, stereo speakers, Samsung Pay with NFC, and Wireless Dex mode have IP68 ratings. It has 25W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging, even with the same battery capacity of 4,500mAh.

The same is true for cameras. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has three rear cameras with the same resolution as the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. These are a 12-megapixel primary, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and an 8-megapixel telephoto with a 3x optical zoom. We still have to do a lot of testing, but so far the camera looks pretty capable.

At first, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G doesn’t seem to outperform its predecessor. So far, the only major changes seem to be the design and SoC. It’s also a bit disappointing that support for microSD cards has been removed. The official price of the Galaxy S21 FE5G is Rs. 54,999 for 128GB variants and Rs. If you need 256GB of storage, it’s 58,999, but Samsung has announced a limited-time cashback offer to knock Rs. With the HDFC Bank card, these prices are 5,000 off, which makes this phone a little more attractive. But how does the Galaxy S21 FE 5G overlap with its competitors? The largest is the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Stay tuned for a complete review that will answer that and many more questions.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Consumer Electronics Show for Gadgets 360 on the CES 2022 hub.

