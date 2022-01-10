Google says Apple shouldn’t benefit from the bullying created by iMessage lock-in





Google has accused Apple of benefiting from bullying as part of a deliberate strategy to make Android users second-rate citizens with iPhone makers’ iMessage services.

Apple’s messaging service includes a number of iOS-specific features such as Memoji, and is famous for changing text from Android users to green instead of iOS-native blue. This makes iMessage a status symbol among teens in the United States, putting pressure on peers to buy iPhones and even banning Android users. Appearing in group chat as a green bubble is a sociable fake for some.

A recent report from The Wall Street Journal emphasized this dynamic and motivated reactions from both the Android team and Google’s head of Android, Hiroshi Lockheimer.

iMessage shouldn’t benefit from bullying. Text messages should connect us and there is a solution. Let’s fix this as an industry, tweeted the official Android account.

Lockheimer was more demanding: Apple siMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product is dishonest for a company that has humanity and fairness as a central part of marketing. Standards exist today to fix this.

Apple says making iMessage available on Android will hurt us more than it helps us.

The Apples iMessage strategy has been clear for a long time, but internal emails sent by company executives that surfaced during a recent Epic Games trial confirmed the conscious importance of this strategy. Apple considered making iMessage available on Android to attract more users, but concluded that doing so would hurt us more than it helped us (Apple’s). In the words of executive Phil Schiller). Another executive, Craig Federighi, said: Android iMessage is just useful for removing. [an] Obstacles to the iPhone family giving children Android phones.

Of course, Google’s intervention here is not purely altruistic. The company will greatly benefit from making iMessage available to Apple on Android. Google has recently asked iPhone makers to support the next-generation text message standard RCS. It is an alternative to SMS and has already received support from major US carriers.

Google is also not a good place to criticize other companies’ messaging strategies. As Ars Technica editor Ron Amadeo pointed out on Twitter, search giants are known to be dysfunctional when it comes to messaging, with 13 individual messaging apps since iMessage was released in 2011. Launched (most failed).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/10/22876067/google-apple-ios-android-imessages-bullying-lockheimer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos