UK Virgin Mobile and O2 network users do not face EU roaming charges when traveling abroad





Users of the UK-based Virgin Mobile and O2 networks will not face EU roaming charges when traveling abroad. Announced (via BBC News) by the company that owns both networks.

Based on an analysis of charges from other providers, Virgin Media O2 said that a family of four going abroad for two weeks could see an additional 100 on their bills. As a result, the company said it would not reintroduce EU roaming charges after Brexit.

Gareth Turpin, Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“Many British people are planning to travel abroad, so we cover our customers and the additional roaming charges are one less to worry about.”

In 2021, Three, EE, and Vodafone announced that roaming fee refunds will take effect later this year.

Prior to the UK’s official withdrawal from the European Union, mobile customers typically did not have to worry about roaming charges when using mobile phones in the EU. Most phone charges count calls, texts and data used in EU countries as if they were used domestically.

When the UK-EU trade agreement was signed in December 2020, mobile operators were able to recharge their customers at “transparent and reasonable rates” when traveling in Europe.

Initially, EE, Three, and Vodafone stated that they had no plans to reintroduce roaming charges after Brexit, but then all announced changes. Some are based on the “fair use” clause.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/01/10/virgin-mobile-o2-no-eu-roaming-charges/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

