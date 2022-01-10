Apple AirTags: Benefits and Risks





For those who constantly lose their keys, phones, etc., Apples AirTags seems to be a smart solution.

You can attach a small circular tracking tag to your personal belongings to send a Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices. As Applehas explained, if a user misplaces an item and is within Bluetooth range, you can use the Find My app to play a sound from AirTag and find the item.

TechRadar says a lightweight metal tracker is an expensive accessory, as it’s 29 for a single AirTag and 99 for a four pack. However, they are an invaluable and easy-to-use tool for reuniting you with your misplaced property, and the tech site concludes with a four-star review shortly after AirTags was launched in the UK last April. It was done.

However, since then, devices have been linked to various malicious practices, and the Washington Post warns that AirTag can be eerie as well as useful.

5 hours stalker

Brooks Naderhas, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, claimed to have been stalked for five hours via AirTag while on a night out with a friend in New York City.

According to Nader, someone secretly put a tracker on his coat when he was at a bar in the TriBeca district last January. In a series of posts on social media, she noticed that her movements were being tracked in a cell phone notification, where an unknown item had been moving with her for a while and the owner took the place. He said it was only when he notified that he could confirm it.

The model told the Daily Mail that she had publicized her experience to raise awareness and encourage women to be aware of this notice and keep their belongings close, especially when on the go.

Secretly stick to the car

In December, police in the York Region of Ontario, Canada, found that AirTag was secretly stuck to an expensive car in September alone, which could be tracked and stolen later. I reported that I reported 5 cases.

According to the newspaper, police in US states, including Michigan and Atlanta, have issued similar reports.

According to The New York Times, some authorities are beginning to scrutinize the threat posed by AirTags. The newspaper reported that police at the West Seneca Police Station in New York warned the community about the possibility of tracking the device after the AirTag was found on the bumper of the car.

Apple vs Android

Another criticism of AirTags is that it puts Android users at a disadvantage. According to The Washington Post, when using Apple products, built-in tools make it relatively easy to find AirTag on or near you. But if you’re one of the millions of people who own and use an Android smartphone, finding an AirTag that’s too close to be comfortable can be harder than it should be.

To address this issue, Apple last month released a new Android app called Tracker Detect. The app can alert users by scanning for unknown AirTags nearby. Also, if the detected tracker travels with the user for more than 10 minutes, you can play a sound on the detected device to make it easier for the user to find the device.

Tracker Detect will allow Android users to scan AirTags and support Find My-enabled item trackers that they may be traveling with unknowingly, an Apple spokeswoman told TechCrunch. ..

However, critics of the app point out that Android users need to be very careful in order to download and actively use the app. Apple refused to tell the newspaper if it’s working with Google on a technology that allows Android phones to automatically detect AirTags.

