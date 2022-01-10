Take-Two Interactive to Acquire Zynga in $ 12.7B Deal – The Hollywood Reporter





Video game company Take-Two Interactive has agreed to acquire mobile gaming powerhouse Zynga, the companies said on Monday.

Take-Two, led by chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick, will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Zynga in a cash and stock transaction valued at $ 9.861 per Zynga share, based on the market close as of Friday, “with a total enterprise value of approximately $ 12.7 billion. ”The purchase price represents a premium of 64 percent to Zynga’s closing share price on Friday, the companies said.

Take-Two’s labels are home to some of the most popular gaming series, including Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, NBA 2K, BioShock, Borderlands, Civilization and Mafia, while Zynga’s portfolio includes such titles as CSR Racing, Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille , Golf Rival, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Words With Friends and Zynga Poker.

Take-Two said its “extensive catalog of commercially and critically successful console and PC titles with engaged and loyal communities of players” will provide “a meaningful opportunity to create mobile games and new cross-platform experiences for many of these properties.”

Calling the deal a “transformative combination,” they said it will bring together “two global leaders in the interactive entertainment business and establishes Take-Two as one of the largest and most diversified mobile game publishers in the industry, with $ 6.1 billion in pro- forma net bookings for the trailing 12-month period ended Sept. 30. ”

The transaction is expected to be completed during the quarter ending June 30 and is subject to the approval of both companies’ stockholders and regulatory approvals.

“We are thrilled to announce our transformative transaction with Zynga, which significantly diversifies our business and establishes our leadership position in mobile, the fastest-growing segment of the interactive entertainment industry,” said Zelnick. -class console and PC franchises, with a market-leading, diversified mobile publishing platform that has a rich history of innovation and creativity. Zynga also has a highly talented and deeply experienced team, and we look forward to welcoming them into the Take-Two family in the coming months. ”

He added: “As we combine our complementary businesses and operate at a much larger scale, we believe that we will deliver significant value to both sets of stockholders, including $ 100 million of annual cost synergies within the first two years post-closing and at least $ 500 million of annual net bookings opportunities over time. ”

Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga, added: “Combining Zynga’s expertise in mobile and next-generation platforms with Take-Two’s best-in-class capabilities and intellectual property will enable us to further advance our mission to connect the world through games while achieving significant growth and synergies together. ”

Gibeau and Zynga’s president of publishing Bernard Kim will “drive the strategic direction for Take-Two’s mobile efforts and will oversee the integration and day-to-day operations of the combined Zynga and T2 Mobile Games business, which will operate under the Zynga brand as its own label within the company, ”Take-Two said.

JP Morgan and LionTree Advisors are serving as financial advisors to Take-Two, with Willkie Farr & Gallagher serving as legal counsel. Goldman Sachs is acting as financial advisor to Zynga, with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Professional Corp. serving as legal counsel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/take-two-interactive-acquire-zynga-1235072187/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos