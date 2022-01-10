Google is really working hard to make you forget the best reason to buy an iPhone.There is only one problem





Since Steve Jobs took the stage to introduce the iPhone to the world for the past 15 years, it has had one major advantage over its competitors. It’s a seamless integration with the entire Apple ecosystem. The iPhone, and everything else Apple makes. It just works in a way that your Android (or Windows) device doesn’t really work.

For example, you can copy and paste from iPhone to Mac and vice versa. Or, when you start reading an article on the iPhone website, you’ll see a small icon on your Mac’s dock where you can resume where you left off.

You can also start typing email on one device and end it on another device using Handoff. Next is AirDrop. This is the easiest and fastest way to transfer files and information between two devices.

When you pair your AirPods set with your iPhone, you’ll automatically be connected to one of the devices signed in to your Apple ID. Alternatively, if you’re wearing an Apple Watch, you can unlock your MacBook Air or iPhone (if you’re wearing a mask).

They all “work”. That’s why it makes the iPhone so great to use, and that’s one of the biggest reasons people like to use Apple devices. This is also one of the biggest drawbacks of using something else.

If you are an Android user, most of those things are not easy. This is because it is very likely that your smartphone and laptop are not manufactured by the same company. There was no software to power both devices.

But this year, Google wants to change that. Although not in person, Google used the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to highlight the “Android Better Together” campaign and announce a set of features to make your device play comfortably.

For example, Google has announced Near Share. This, as you can imagine, is similar to Apple’s AirDrop. Like AirPods, you can also pair Bluetooth headphones and easily switch between devices. Google has also released the ability to set up a Chromebook and transfer settings using an Android device. You can also use your Wear OS smartwatch to unlock your Chromebook or Android device.

There is a problem. Actually two. The first is clear-Google is about 15 years behind this particular party. I’m a fan of companies that constantly improve the user experience, but in this case Google is catching up.

Another more important issue is that Google doesn’t control most devices running mobile operating systems while manufacturing Android. Indeed, Google manufactures several devices. Mainly Pixel smartphone, Nest smartphone gadget, Chromebook Pixelbook line. However, the problem is that most of the Android devices people buy aren’t made by Google. Moreover, most of the Chromebooks they buy aren’t even made by Google.

It doesn’t take into account that most computers people buy are laptops manufactured by companies such as Dell, HP, and Acer, not Chromebooks. These are all running Windows, but they are also not made by Google. It was made by Microsoft.

Of course, Apple always has the advantage of writing its own hardware and the software that runs on it. In other words, you can do things that other manufacturers can’t.

Google can add all the features you need for Android, but it’s very difficult to match the experience of using your iPhone seamlessly with other devices manufactured by Apple. Google says it is working with Intel, Acer, and HP to bring some of these features to Windows PCs. This shows that Microsoft isn’t saying they’re built into Windows.

After all, the biggest reason to use an Android device is different from using an iPhone. For many, that’s the selling point. They don’t want to live in Apple’s ecosystem or walled gardens. That’s fine, but I’m also missing out on what many find to be a much more seamless experience. Some might even say it’s the best reason to buy an iPhone.

