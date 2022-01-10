First impression of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G: Can you handle it?





Xiaomi has launched two new smartphones, the Xiaomi 11i 5G and the Xiaomi 11i Hyper Charge 5G, to start 2022. These two smartphones are about the same, but with slightly different battery capacities and charging speeds. The latter model is an all-headline model because it charges incredibly quickly. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G comes with a 120W charger, which claims that Xiaomi can reach 100% in just 15 minutes. I got a new phone, and this is my first impression.

Price and availability of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G in India

Prices for Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G in India start at Rs. 26,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The price of the second variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is Rs. 28,999. Xiaomi also offers a limited-time New Year discount on Rs. 1,500, SBI Bank cardholders will have access to additional Rs. 2,500 as cash back. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is available in four color options: Pacific Pearl, Purple Mist, Camo Green and Stealth Black. It will be released in India at noon on January 12th.

Xiaomi 11i Hyper Charge is packed in a 4,500mAh battery

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G design and features

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G has a new design with flat sides and rounded corners, making it easy to hold. A mobile phone with a thickness of 8.34 mm stands out at a weight of 204 g, but it still feels slim. The frame seems to be made of polycarbonate, but the back panel is made of glass.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G sticks to the current trend of side-mounted fingerprint scanners, with the scanner on the right side along with the volume button. The phone also features stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the IR emitters that are popular with Xiaomi smartphones.

The back panel of the Camo Green variant of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G has a matte finish. This creates a dual tone effect, where the green is really noticeable only when the light hits it at an angle. I really like the minimalist design of this smartphone, just because it has the Xiaomi 5G’brand on the back. The camera module is larger than the Mi10i (review) and sticks out considerably. It has three cameras, a 108-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, this phone has a 16-megapixel front camera.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, like the recently launched Vivo V23, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. Both variants have only 128GB of storage and can be expanded using a hybrid dual SIM tray microSD card.

The phone ran MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and my unit had the September Android security patch applied. It comes with multiple MIUI features and some pre-installed apps that can be uninstalled.

The camera module of the Xiaomi 11i Hyper Charge is quite protruding

The large 6.67-inch AMOLED display on the front has a small hole punch notch and a thin bezel on the side. It features Full HD + resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The highlight of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is support for fast charging at 120W. Xiaomi ships with a 120W charger, which is one of the biggest I’ve seen with my smartphone. It has a full-size USB Type-A port, and a Type-A-Type-C cable is also available on this phone. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G is packed in a 4,500mAh battery and claims that the Xiaomi can be fully charged in just 15 minutes. We look forward to testing these bills with a full review.

Prices start from rupees. At 26,999 for the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G, Xiaomi is trying to take advantage of the phone’s overcharge feature to make it stand out in crowded segments. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G competes with Realme GT Master Edition (review), Poco F3 GT (review), Motorola Edge 20 (review) and more. Can the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G lead charging in terms of performance, battery life, display quality and ease of use? Or is it a one-trick pony? Stay tuned for a full review coming soon.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Consumer Electronics Show for Gadgets 360 on the CES 2022 hub.

