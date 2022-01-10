You can join FaceTime calls on Xbox, but not on Apple TV





Redditor emphasized that you can use your Xbox to join FaceTime calls from your TV. This is a feature not possible on the Apple TV.

In a Reddit post, user u / JavonTEvans explained how to make a “FaceTime” call on a TV using an Xbox. A simple setup uses a Logitech C930 webcam connected to your Xbox Series S. To join a FaceTime call, open Microsoft Edge on your Xbox, go to your email provider, and open the email with the FaceTime link.

u / Javon TEvans ‌FaceTime‌TV setup

Setup is theoretically possible from any device with Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge installed, thanks to the “FaceTime” link. Apple introduced FaceTime links with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey last year, allowing users of non-Apple devices such as Android smartphones and Windows PCs to easily join FaceTime calls without the need for a dedicated app. I did it.

Apple TV doesn’t have a FaceTime app, an additional port to connect a camera, or a browser to open a FaceTime link, so Apple’s own TV devices can make full FaceTime calls. can not. The only option available to Apple TV users is to AirPlay a FaceTime call from another device, but the video feed will still be streamed from the host device’s camera.

After decommissioning the HomePod in March 2021, Apple has reportedly working on a combination of the Apple TV and HomePod that can have a camera that supports “FaceTime” calls. This seems to be supported by Apple adding FaceTime and iMessage frameworks, and AVF Capture for capturing images to the underlying software running on the HomePod for future combinatorial devices. is.

