Honor announces Magic V, the first foldable smartphone





Former Huawei sub-brand Honor has announced the first foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic V. It uses a foldable form factor similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold device, combining a large internal foldable display with a small external display to fold the device. Today’s foldable launch in China, the 256GB storage model starts at 9,999 (about $ 1,569). Released on January 18th.

The main feature of Magic Vs is the internal folding screen, which is 7.9 inches from corner to corner, has a resolution of 2272 x 1984, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and an aspect ratio of 10: 9. It’s slightly larger than the Samsung Z Fold 3, which has a 7.6-inch internal screen and a resolution of 2208 x 1768. According to Honor, the internal screen of Magic Vs is like using two 21: 9 screens side by side.

The external screen of the Magic Vs also has a resolution of 2560 x 1080, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and an aspect ratio of 21: 9, which is slightly larger than the 6.45-inch Z Fold 3 (compared to Samsung’s 6.2). Honor says this helps make the device easier to use when you don’t want to spread it.

Orange Honor Magic V. Screenshots: Honor Honors Foldable, Foldable.Image: Honor

When folded, it has a width of 72.7 mm, a thickness of 14.3 mm, and a height of 160.4 mm, and when unfolded, it has a width of 141.1 mm and a thickness of 6.7 mm. It’s slightly wider than Samsung’s latest Z Fold and slightly thinner overall when folded. However, the foldable honor is a bit heavy. Available in three colors, orange, silver and black, Honorary CEO George Zhao says it should be able to withstand 200,000 folds and unfolds.

Internally, Magic V runs Qualcomms’ latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. It is equipped with a 4,750mAh battery that can be charged at a maximum of 66W, and can be charged 50% in 15 minutes. Honor says its 5G compatibility runs the Honors Magic UI 6.0 software on Android 12 and supports the display of multiple app windows at the same time.

In terms of cameras, Honor included a trio of 50-megapixel sensors on the foldable back, including a main sensor, an ultra-wide camera, and what Honor calls a spectrum-enhanced camera. I followed up with the company to learn more about the features of this third camera. Magic V has a pair of 42 megapixel selfie cameras. One is embedded in the outer display and the other is embedded in the inner folding screen.

Honor has joined the list of companies that have announced or launched the sale of foldable smartphones. More recently, Oppo announced Find N at the end of last year, and Huawei, the former parent company of Xiaomi and Honors, also has its own foldable device. We followed Honor to see if Magic V will be released globally and when it will be released.

