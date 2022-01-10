Dying Light 2 takes 500 hours to “completely complete”





Techland has confirmed that it will take approximately 500 hours for players to fully complete their next survival horror zombie killing game, Dying Light 2. The studio shared the news through tweets and claimed it was about the same time. Walk from Warsaw to Madrid!

Unfortunately, the tweet didn’t get the positive response Techland wanted, and fans complained about the difficulty it was aimed at. Games that add an overwhelming amount of mechanics and missions on top of the main story generally tend to worsen the overall experience. Simply put, if the player is trying to complete the main task and the game always pings a common side mission or filler, it loses pace and loses overall immersiveness.

Update: 500 hours is related to maximizing the game – complete all quests, endings, explorations of every part of the world, but regular players complete stories and side quests, pretty much within 100 hours. You have to do a lot of exploration, so don’t worry! https://t.co/4R641zkLpg

Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 8, 2022

In response to the turmoil, Techland followed up with a series of tweets aimed at clearing the turmoil. According to the studio, 500 hours is about getting the most out of the game, including completing all quests, multiple endings, and exploring every part of the story. Most players who only care about the campaign should be able to beat it within 100 hours, or more accurately 70-80 hours, depending on the difficulty selected.

Despite the clarification, some players have already begun to cancel their pre-orders, while others have pointed out that no game can justify the length of 500 hours. For comparison, the main story of the first part, Dying Lights, released in 2015, was recorded in about 17.5 hours, but 100% execution takes 55 hours.

Developed by Techland, Dying Light 2 is set 20 years after the event in Harran, where humans lost the fight against the outbreak of the virus. The story takes place in the open world of a vast city. It’s four times the size of the original game and is divided into seven regions. Throughout the game, players need to meet different factions and settlements and make survival-based choices that change the state of the city and the impression of the people of Aiden, the main character.

Like its predecessor, the title relies on a free-running experience, boasting over 3000 unique parkour animations and a variety of upgradeable tentative weapons to hunt down infected people. The game also features recurring day and night cycles, superhuman skills caused by infections, and an online co-op mode with four players. The title was recently overtaken by Elden Ring and became Steam’s most wishlisted game after a year of streak.

Dying Light 2 will be available on February 4th via Steam and the Epic Games Store on current and next-generation consoles and Windows PCs. The developers also promised a significant drop of information on January 13th via the live stream of the last update.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/gaming/dying-light-2-will-take-500-hours-to-fully-complete-7715704/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos