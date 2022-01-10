Apple Watch Series 8 may not have a temperature sensor after all





If you’re hoping for a more exciting update on the Apple Watch Series 8, you may have to start easing your expectations. It was initially thought that next-generation watches would have a temperature sensor, but that may not be the case after all.

Series 8 temperature sensors have been rumored for some time. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a pretty good track record with Apple’s rumors, first hinted that a temperature sensor would come in June. It was repeated by The Wall Street Journal in September due to potential fertility features. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is also famous for predicting temperature sensors in the same month. Overall, there are some solid reasons to believe this is in the pipeline.

But in his latest Power On newsletter, Gourman is back. When talking about the series 8 possibilities of temperature detection, blood glucose monitoring, and blood pressure function, Gurman writes, but don’t expect any of these right away. Body temperature was on this year’s roadmap, but talking about it has been slow lately. Blood pressure is at least a couple of years away, but you wouldn’t be surprised if blood glucose wasn’t monitored until the second half of the decade.

For blood pressure and blood sugar, this makes a lot of sense. There have been many advances in wearable, non-invasive, cuff-free blood pressure monitoring, but this technology is not yet there. The same applies to blood glucose monitoring. This feature was rumored in Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, but never happened. This technology exists in the early form of a prototype of Japanese startup Quantum Operation introduced at CES 2021, but the consumer device is not ready. Among the rumored features, the temperature sensor seems to be most likely as it is already available in several other consumer wearables, including rivals like Fitbit. I did. In fact, wearable temperature sensors received a lot of attention in 2020 when researchers used them to determine if smartwatches could detect COVID-19.

Currently, temperature sensors are primarily used to track sleep and recovery, but they may also be found in childbirth wearables such as Ava. Apple has added sleep and menstrual tracking over the past few years, but they’re on the simpler side. Adding a temperature sensor can help level up these particular features. This is especially true if the company plans to add childbirth-related features, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. However, Apple is notorious for taking advantage of features already implemented by other device makers until they are happy with their version.

As German says, slow chatter does not mean that your body temperature function is not fully functional. But that brings another point. Perhaps it’s unrealistic to expect Apple to introduce new breakthrough and industry-leading features to smartwatches each year. Since Series 3, Apple has outperformed its competitors in terms of advanced smartwatch features. Series 3 introduced cellular, Series 4 redesigned to add FDA-approved EKG, Series 5 added an always-on display, and Series 6 added a SpO2 (blood oxygen) sensor. However, since Series 6, the addition has not been talked about. Not only has the SpO2 sensor been installed in smartwatches since 2017, but the Marquee function of Series 7 also has a larger screen.

Today, the Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch on the market, and Apple has been a competitor for many years. Wear OS watches are in the midst of a complex transition to a new integrated platform with Samsung. Fitbit and Garmin may have advanced health features and a good battery, but both lag behind smart features such as cellular connectivity. Samsung is the closest, but many of its health and fitness features aren’t quite sophisticated. Technically speaking, Apple is already investing resources in particularly groundbreaking health research, so things don’t have to shake things dramatically in the short term.

Advanced health functions, especially early functions such as non-invasive blood pressure and blood sugar, will take some time before they become available to consumers. And even when they’re ready, they’ll probably have to go through the FDA approval process. In the meantime, future Apple Watch updates will likely focus on design, gradual hardware upgrades, and software updates that utilize existing sensors. Example: Garman also predicted that Series 8 would see a rugged sports version and a new entry-level model. That said, if Apple finally understands how to include a few days of battery life, it’s probably all settled.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/10/22876324/apple-watch-series-8-body-temperature-smartwatch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

